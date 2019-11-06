Derby
The Derby Community Foundation is hosting the annual Veteran’s Day celebration at the Derby Area Veterans Memorial Walk of Freedom in Garrett Park on Monday, Nov. 11 at 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting). The program for the celebration is as follows:
1:45 p.m. – American Legion Riders
2 p.m. – Derby High School AFJROTC Color Guard; Pledge of Allegiance; Remarks from Mayor Randy White and Theresa Hearn, Executive Director, Derby Community Foundation; Taps performed by Allen Laramore, bugler; View the Walk of Freedom; Refreshments served at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church (across from Garrett Park). If the weather is inclement, the celebration will move inside St. Andrew’s Church.
Haysville
Haysville VFW Post 6957 Veteran’s Day Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11. Meet at 10 a.m. at the Post (7507 S. Broadway); ceremony starts at 11 a.m. at Haysville City Building, 200 W. Grand Ave. Food served afterwards at the Post. Call 522-1113 for details.
Veterans Day Parade, Wichita
Join us Saturday, Nov. 9 to say Thank You to those who keep us safe with the Wichita Veterans Day Parade & Celebration of Heroes. Parade starts at 11 a.m. at Central and Main ending at the WaterWalk Commons with an award ceremony and an afternoon full of activities including food trucks, live music, children’s crafts, and an interactive museum. The fun will conclude with a closing cermemony at 1:45 p.m.
www.wichitaveteransdayparade.org
Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 Zoo Boulevard, Wichita
As a special thank you, the zoo is offering complimentary admission on Monday, Nov. 11 for all military personnel (active and retired) and their immediate family.
To receive free admission on Nov. 11, visitors must show a military or veteran organization ID, discharge papers or other official military identification; families of deployed military personnel must show an active duty ID.
