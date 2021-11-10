Veteran’s PTSD ‘therapy’ evolves into worldwide podcast

In 2019, newlyweds Master Sgt. Davie and Misti Hobbs were looking forward to their new life together and seeing the world.
“When we got married, I told her not to get comfortable here [McConnell AFB] because my plan was to be here for about three or four years … and then get us back to Okinawa [where he had previously been stationed] and retire there,” Davie Hobbs said.
But within months after their marriage, Davie began experiencing symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and after 22 years in the Air Force, most recently as a refueler boom operator, he retired in 2020 with a medical discharge.
“As we realized the military was going to be separating us, I was feeling down,” he said. “I wasn’t ready for my career to be over. I was [asking] what am I going to do after this?”
His wife and Air Force Wounded Warrior caregiver Misti gave him the answer.
“She said, ‘have you ever thought about starting a podcast?,’ and I was like, ‘no,’” he laughed.
“I would say it every couple days,” Misti said. “You’re a talker, you never stop talking,” she would tell him. “Let’s do a podcast.”
Misti kept at it for months, knowing it would be good therapy for him, and Davie kept saying “I’m not doing a podcast.”
“Then COVID happened, and all these people started doing podcasts and being successful, so I said to my wife maybe we should start a podcast,” Hobbs said impishly. “And she said, ‘Oh really, is that something you’d like to do?’”
After several months of planning DM Wats Podcast debuted April 27, 2021. The name is an acronym for the couple’s first name initials and a personal unifying statement.
“It started as therapeutic, for him to talk about what was happening to him, talk about his military experience, and then us just talking about marriage or whatever came up,” Misti said. “It’s good therapy, a good supplement to the care he’s already getting, and it would help this transition.”
After some thought Misti said she decided it would be hard on Davie to always be focused on how PTSD affected him, so she decided “to do specials … on PTSD, on caregivers, on the kids [they have five in their blended family].”
After deciding to not talk about Davie’s daily life, the couple chose to talk about “random stuff” and “fishbowl topics” was introduced.
“We just grabbed a fishbowl and wrote down topics on pieces of paper and grab one out of the bowl to talk about [on the podcast],” Misti explained. “Sometimes it’s a topic we don’t want to discuss, sometimes we’ll put them back, sometimes we won’t, but it’s ended up being good therapy for us and we weren’t expecting that.”
They agree that the exchanges on their podcast have brought them closer together.
“Sometimes we’ll have a bad day, and we’ll just go record … and we’ll laugh it out and we’ll talk it out,” Misti said.
The couple records the Monday through Thursday video podcasts in their basement the night before and have them available by 8 a.m. the next day. Misti, an artist and children’s book illustrator, drew the entire background on the chalkboard wall they made for their grandchildren during COVID-19.
“A podcast is a lot more work than people think, because it’s not just that you do it, we then have to find and push ourselves out to other platforms to reach audiences in other countries,” Davie said.
“It’s 9-to-5, it’s ‘did you do this, did you do that,’ or ‘I forgot to update the website’ … it’s an all-day thing.”
The tracking service the couple uses says “we’re in 22 countries now, and we’re gaining about 500 new followers every month,” he added.
“It’s crazy how it’s gaining. There’s a lot of people with PTSD, so when we did the special, we put it in Derby Chatter [on Facebook], on McConnell’s page, put it everywhere I knew,” he said, adding that he received a lot of feedback from that episode and is reaching out to many of the listeners who are struggling.
The podcast has an international audience, but Davie and Misti are becoming well-known in the Derby community as well.
“We’ve been recognized at Fed-Ex, at Walmart,” Davie said. “We have a banner in our yard with DM Wats Podcast on it. I was out barbequing in front of my house the other day and a random guy pulls up, stops, and says, “Hey man, what’s the next podcast about?”
DM Wats Podcast is available at https://www.dmwatspodcast.com/
