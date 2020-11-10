Mindy King’s military career didn’t quite work out the way she anticipated, but nonetheless, she took away numerous experiences and a common bond with others who share the same honor: U.S. Army veteran.
A 2000 DHS graduate, King undertook two tours of duty in Iraq as a crew chief in Army Black Hawk helicopters. She was injured during her first tour, but kept on going. However, her condition got worse and she was medically discharged in January 2011, having earned the rank as staff sergeant.
“I was planning on staying on for a career, but overall it was a good experience.”
She’s adjusted to her new life as a mom and entrepreneur, but also still has a strong tie to military life as her husband, Will King, is on active duty. They’re currently stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colo., where they’re raising their two sons.
King’s husband has 15 years of service and plans to stay in until he retires.
“We’re in for the long haul,” she said.
Between them, they have seven tours of duty, five with Will and two with her, so they’re used to the extended absences from home – and they know what other veterans have gone through.
“We have a common ground that other people don’t have,” she said.
She likes to talk to other vets, including keeping in touch with the widow of a Derby man who graduated from DHS a year after King and was killed in the Iraq War.
“There’s this connection,” she said.
Life-changing meeting
Being in the military helps bridge generational gaps, too.
“I can sit down and have a conversation with other vets.”
And they can have a wide range of ages, too, such as serving in the Korean and Vietnam Wars – and King said she can understand what they went through.
King left for basic training in November 2004 and had her first tour in Iraq from October 2006 to January 2008.
As a crew chief, King was responsible for all the “inner workings” of her helicopters, a challenging job, she said.
She also served as a door gunner, and at one time was the only woman in that position in her brigade.
Despite being in a dangerous zone, her injury didn’t come from a combat encounter, but what turned out to be an unfortunate circumstance with her helicopter on the ground.
A ground crew didn’t follow procedures and a tire on her helicopter picked up a large quantity of oil. King slipped hard on it, falling sideways, and injured her back and head. The incident was so severe that she was knocked unconscious despite having a helmet on.
She pushed on, but later had trouble walking and a doctor who examined her during her second – and shortened – tour of Iraq said she shouldn’t be flying anymore. Her unit had been scheduled to go from Iraq to Afghanistan and the flights would be even more strenuous.
The effect of the injury is still felt and King has to get injections every three to four months in her back and neck.
It was disappointing for King as it put off plans to go to flight school. She even had eye surgery to ensure that she had the required vision for the position.
King’s life via the military changed her in another way as it’s where she met Will, whom she’s now been married to for almost 13 years. They met on her first deployment and got married about six weeks after returning to the states.
‘Still a work in progress’
King likens their meeting to the way children meet in the proverbial playground sandbox.
“Obviously, we met in a different sandbox,” she laughs.
As a woman in the military, King saw firsthand issues they face. Overall, the situation has improved, but there’s much room to go, she said.
“There are still some issues,” she said.
There are still others in the military who won’t respect gender boundaries and the military needs to, in those cases, protect their women service members, she said.
Women are told to report such incidents, but like mental health issues, they go on their record and thus could be viewed in a negative light, she said, so it’s a double-edged sword.
“It’s still a work in progress,” she said.
On a positive note, King also has observed that the Army has become more selective in its retention, which has led to better quality members.
“They’ve been able to elevate the ranks,” she said. “If you’re overweight, you either get in shape or get out.”
And members need to progress in their careers or move on, she said.
Despite the unexpected turn in her military plans, King said she would recommend military service for young people who are willing to do the work it requires. Even if they don’t make it a career, they will participate in something they’ll remember for a lifetime.
“We lived in Germany for three years. You read about those cultures, but it’s a totally different experience than reading about it,” she said. “It gives you a whole different perspective on things.”
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.