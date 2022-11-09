It’s a well known fact around Derby that green is magic. The community may be making room in its collective hearts for another special color, though, as Derby will officially be unveiled as a Purple Heart City on Veterans Day.
Derby was proclaimed a Purple Heart City at a City Council meeting back in May – enhancing its already strong ties to the military community (neighboring McConnell Air Force Base). Now, the signage installed around town in November will clearly display that to those passing through town as well.
Fittingly, it was a literal sign that started the path to Derby being designated a Purple Heart City. Blake Carpenter, Derby’s State Representative for District 81, was traveling through Montgomery, Ala. on his way to Maxwell Air Force Base for officer training school and passed through several communities designated as Purple Heart Cities – and began to wonder if it was a title Derby could earn.
“As I was driving through these towns, it just made me reflect on all the sacrifices that people have had to make, wars that have gone on over the past several hundred years and people being wounded in battle,” Carpenter said. “Here in the city of Derby, there’s a lot of veterans. There’s a military base. It just goes to show our appreciation for those individuals and I think, what it does, is it allows for people – as they drive into our city – to reflect on the sacrifices that military veterans have made for our country on our behalf.”
Derby is the first Purple Heart City in the central Kansas region and joins the cities of Holton, Leavenworth, Netawaka and Topeka; Leavenworth and Jackson counties; and the state of Kansas as part of the Purple Heart Trail in Kansas.
Efforts were taken on by city staff, the American Legion Family Post 408 and the Military Order of the Purple Heart in order to proclaim Derby as a Purple Heart City – a process that took more than six months. According to many of those involved, that distinction holds a lot of meaning for Derby and its citizens.
Kiel Mangus, Derby City Manager
“Derby becoming a Purple Heart City shows the city’s gratitude to the members of our community who were either wounded or killed in combat defending the freedoms enjoyed by all Americans. Derby is extremely dedicated to honoring our current military members and veterans. We are very lucky to have McConnell Air Force Base as a partner and we will continue to work together to make sure our military community members feel at home and welcome in Derby.”
Randy White, Mayor
“Derby recognizes the sacrifice made by our soldiers, their families and friends. Being a Purple Heart City shines a light on our veterans and the struggles they endured. My hope is that this will be a constant reminder to motivate our citizens’ appreciation of our veterans. Derby is blessed to have so many members of the military call Derby home.”
Heather Bohaty, Derby Public Schools Superintendent
“We are taking steps as a school district to receive Purple Star Designation, with the first applications due in February 2023. Being a Purple Heart City is one more way we can symbolically show our gratitude and continued support of the men and women in our Armed Forces who have selflessly served our country.”
Col. Michael Dillard, Retired U.S. Air Force/DHS JROTC instructor
“As a veteran, Derby being named as a Purple Heart City is reinforcement that Derby fully recognizes not only the service and sacrifices of veterans, but of their families. It will be a constant reminder that freedom is never free, but at a tremendous price of blood and life.”
Michael Saindon, American Legion Family Post 408 Public Relations Officer
“It’s a way for the city to express gratitude to those men and women who were combat wounded or paid the ultimate sacrifice. For the city to take these steps lets the community and veterans know that it truly cares for the veteran community.”
Mindy King, Post 408 member/veteran
“Derby, as we’ve seen in the recent conflicts, has a significant number of individuals who have chosen to serve their country. Within that, we have seen many combat wounded veterans who have returned to this area because after being in some of the combat zones, returning home has a more significant meaning.
Additionally, we have the honor of being able to recognize and remember those from our area who have made the ultimate sacrifice. By being a Purple Heart City, if reaffirms our commitment as a community to serving those who have so bravely served for us.”
The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration in present use and was initially created by General George Washington as the Badge of Military Merit in 1782. It is awarded to members of the U.S. Armed Forces who are wounded in the line of duty or posthumously to the next of kin in the name of those who are killed in action or die of wounds received in action.
