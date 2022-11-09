“I never thought a jarhead could become an artist,” said retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Colonel Skip Kreibach, recalling his unexpected career as an artist after retiring.
Kreibach served 23 years in the corps as an artillery officer, paymaster and finally as the executive officer of the corps’ finance center in Kansas City, Mo. While serving in Okinawa, where service members were paid in cash, he handled payrolls of $100K. He estimates that over his career he’s handled more than $100 million in payroll.
Kreibach began his service during the Vietnam War on the USS Ranger but was only in-country for a short visit.
While he describes his military career as “mostly desk jobs,” he did accumulate some memorable stories. One such story was when a soldier who was being sent to the brig collected his pay in handcuffs.
The soldier had to post $25 to cover expenses while in the brig. In order to avoid the brig, the soldier decided to eat his pay, reasoning he couldn’t be locked up if he didn’t have the money. When the guard returned with shredded bills to Kreibach’s office and asked for the money to be replaced, he was turned down. Kreibach joked that the next time he paid someone in handcuffs, it would be in quarters.
A calling to teach
While serving as a reservist in the early 1970s, Kreibach managed the Junior ROTC programs at six to seven high schools. The emphasis of the program was on teaching leadership and responsibility. Kreibach, who was a high school teacher prior to joining the USMC, liked working with this age group. After retiring in 1990, he took classes in computer science so he could become a teacher in that subject in high school. Kreibach had trouble finding a job working at a high school and was told by a friend in the school system that his advanced degrees (he had two master’s degrees) and age at the time may have pushed him too high on the pay scale for most districts.
Undeterred, Kreibach decided to adjust his plans and found a job teaching at Allen County Community College in Iola. This change in plans opened up the opportunity for Kreibach to take classes at the college and, at the suggestion of another instructor, he enrolled in his first art class – oil painting. When his work was later entered by his instructor in a regional community college art show, Kreibach won second place and says he was “hooked” from that point on.
A prolific artist
Kreibach’s art instructor mentioned it was uncommon for someone who is considered left-brained – analytical and methodical – to excel at artistic endeavors. But Kreibach thinks the skills he learned in the military like organization, discipline and attention to detail help him be a better artist. Being disciplined with his art means spending time each day working on a piece and has resulted in more than 300 pieces of art. His current show at the library has 74 pieces. A previous show at the library three years ago had 65 different pieces.
Kreibach says he has no favorite medium to work in but it’s largely determined by the subject matter of the piece. Still lifes work best in oil paint, florals in watercolor and animals in acrylic paint. He’s also done many graphite drawings of tractors because he likes all the detail work.
Kreibach’s artistic style, which can be described as detailed and meticulous, has lent itself well to still lifes, nature and wildlife painting and drawing. Tiny details will pop out of a landscape painting like a small cabin on a distant shoreline or a cardinal among tall aspens. Subjects painted at a closer range are full of detail.
Kreibach’s strongest talent is for painting reflections and refractions in glass containers, crystal candle holders or copper pots.
“When I paint a glass, I always try to place something behind it so I can show how the glass distorts it,” Kreibach explained as he pointed out different pieces in his current show at Derby Public Library.
Kreibach’s show “A Taste of Realism” through the Derby Arts Council is on display at the Gathering Place Gallery in the Derby Public Library, and runs through December.
