During the Vietnam War, Nebraska high schooler Terry Gowen wanted to join the military, but his parents wouldn’t allow it. So he went to junior college on a basketball scholarship and, at age 19, “frustrated with life,” joined the Marines “because it was the hardest branch.”
Flash forward to the year 2000. Terry and his wife Debbie, both retired from the Navy, live in USD 260 with their three children. Their oldest son Chris, having just graduated from Derby High School at age 16, is “eager to get out there” much like his dad was before him. He drove to Everett, Wash., went to college and worked full time – and at age 18 “got fed up” and joined the Navy as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician because “I wanted to swim underwater and blow things up.”
The parents
Terry spent the first part of his four years in the Marines at the tail end of the Vietnam War.
“We floated on ships up and down the Vietnam coast, and when the Army or Marines needed extra people to help fight on the ground they would fly us by helicopter into the jungle,” Terry said.
“We were called ‘suicide Charlie’ platoon because ‘Charlie Company’ got in so many attack situations or did certain tactics where no one was expected to live, but 99.5 percent of the people survived,” he explained. “The [enemy] was scared to death of us because of our reputation. It was not pleasant – it was scary as heck.”
After Vietnam, Terry served another two and a half years guarding embassies in Beirut, Venezuela, Panama and Jamaica, then left the Marines to pursue his aviation interests and education in Nebraska. It wasn’t long before he signed up with the Navy as a jet mechanic.
It was as an air crewman on Navy P3s stationed in the Philippines that he met Debbie, a Navy Intelligence photographer who served for 21 years.
In the early ’80s, Terry was part of a program that took enlisted men with certain criteria through officer candidate school, flight school and then commissioned officers who “became instructor pilots who taught the Navy guys how to fly.” After four years, he went to work as a catapult officer on aircraft carriers until his retirement in 1999. Debbie retired in 1991, and the family spent the last eight years before Terry retired in Japan.
Terry speaks with soft emotion about his wife, who died of cancer in 2018.
“She worked full time, took care of the household, and raised three children. The service she did, what she did for the military, the sacrifices, it’s just commendable,” Terry said.
The son
Growing up in a military family made joining the Navy easy for Chris.
“My car died while I was driving to Whidbey Island [Wash.] to visit my godparents, and I decided ‘joining the military would be easier than going to school and working full-time,’” Chris recalled of the day he joined the Navy.
It was Sept. 3, 2001.
“I told my friends when 9/11 happened that there’s a reason I did what I did – something outside my conscious understanding,” Chris said. “I think it’s a good thing; I think the Navy needs me.”
At the recruiting station, Chris saw a poster of a diver attaching a charge to an underwater sea mine, and when he found out it was an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician he said, “sign me up for that; that’s what I want to do.”
Despite offers of signing bonuses and quick advancements in areas like nuclear propulsion, the adventurous, determined 18-year-old stuck to his guns.
The training was intensive and comprehensive – learning how to “address not just one piece of ordnance, but thousands – hand grenades, land mines, rockets, missiles, chemical, biological” – on land and underwater.
“I spent a lot of time [deployed] in Iraq, the Caribbean, some time in Oman, a little time in Italy and Greece,” Chris said.
On Aug. 8, 2008, life changed dramatically. While a squad leader for his EOD team in Iraq on a support mission looking for and disarming explosives, he was hit with a 40-pound blast from 10 feet away and buried alive under a two-story concrete building.
Chris was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
His injuries were profound – he died and was brought back to life two times during the medevac flight. His parents were with him through his long recovery from his physical and psychological trauma wounds.
Father and son today
After retiring from the Navy and flying for the airlines for a few years, Terry Gowen now spends much of his time working on the American Legion Family Post 408 building renovation at 120 E. Washington.
Chris Gowen and his 3-year-old daughter live in Maryland, where he teaches college-level anatomy and is using his medical research expertise to develop applications and interventions relevant to PTSD.
“When you go into the military, the adventure you have, the things you see, the travel – it is amazing,” Terry said.“Our past shapes us to be the person we are,” Chris said. “I’m happy to be where I am in life, for that adventure and that journey that I’ve taken to get here. I would do it all again.”
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.