Vet celebrated for his service, productive life

At age 17, when most young people today are focused on sports, video games and their classes, Mark Clawson was headed out into a world war. The teen had joined the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II as the rules then allowed 17-year-olds such as Clawson to enlist.
While it appeared the war in Europe was winding down in 1945, no one had an idea what the future held in the Pacific Theater and the war against the Japanese empire. The nuclear bomb was still in its testing stages and detailed plans for what was predicted to be a bloody invasion of Japan were well underway.
It was in this uncertain period that Clawson, after basic training, went onboard the USS Gen. H.F. Hodges (AF-144) for his service time, logging some 90,000 miles at sea.
It was a Squier-class troop transport ship, moving service members into the Pacific Theater of operations – where there was no certainty of safety – and returning them back home from such ports at Naples, Italy and Calcutta, India.
The ship was brand new, having been launched on Jan. 3, 1945, from a shipyard in Richmond, Calif. It was on its voyage to Italy that Clawson and other crew members heard the news that Japan had surrendered and the war had ended.
But there was more work to be done and Clawson remained on duty for two years, ending his active service at age 19.
The Coast Guard’s tasks during the war may be overlooked by some, but it was certainly vital, according to government historians.
The Coast Guard supported both combat and traditional service missions, including search and rescue, marine safety, convoy escort duty, troop transport, amphibious operations, and security.
Coast Guard had dangers
“The Coast Guard’s participation in amphibious activity during World War II was perhaps the most important war-related job the service performed,” according to the NPS.gov website.
The service fully manned more than 350 naval ships, including 76 LSTs (Landing Ship, Tank), 21 cargo and attack-cargo ships, 75 frigates and 31 transports, the site stated. It also was dangerous as more than 1,900 Coast Guard members were killed and an unknown number wounded.
The deaths were not just from combat with the enemy, but from accidents and crashes during high-risk operations, along with drownings and diseases.
Clawson survived the perils and now is a spry 95-year-old Derby resident.
He was honored for his service and saluted for his longevity at a celebration at the Homestead Senior Residences Community Center on Oct. 24. His actual birthday is Oct. 22, but the late Sunday afternoon time slot made it an ideal period for friends, family and the community to celebrate his help in the war effort and his long and productive life.
“I’m so proud of him,” said one of his daughters, Debbie Titus. “I’m so happy for his good health and his longevity.”
She’s also happy the war came to an end when it did and didn’t pose more danger to her dad and his comrades. For his part, Clawson clearly was enjoying himself, waving to a brief passing parade arranged in his honor and smiling and hugging family inside the center.
The parade included about 10 motorcycle riders from the Derby VFW Post 7253.
Leader Fred Blanck said he and his fellow riders were honored to salute Clawson for his service and was happy it was a birthday celebration and not a funeral.
An active sense of humor
While all veterans are important, it’s also vital to take time for the World War II veterans who are declining in number, he said.
“They’re not making any more of them,” he said.
With a bit of a rascal’s personality, Clawson was humble about his service time, saying he and his fellow troops just did the job they had to do, including working in the noisy engine room, and confessed that the young men spent more than a few minutes eyeing the “pretty girls” during their ports of call.
Another daughter, Amy Torres, said her dad is in remarkably great shape.
“He’s doing really good and barely has any health issues,” he said.
She credited that to the fact that he doesn’t smoke or drink, does what his doctor tells him, is quite sociable and loves to crack jokes.
“His sense of humor keeps him upright,” Torres said.
Clawson goes to the Derby Senior Center every weekday for lunch and is involved in his church.
A lifelong Catholic, Clawson and his family have been active with Derby’s St. Mary Catholic Church. There, Clawson has been a part of the Knights of Columbus and served as an usher.
Clawson, who grew up in the Oklahoma panhandle in Guymon, lived there until he left to attend an all-boys Catholic boarding school, Price Memorial, in Amarillo, Texas.
A dedicated family man
Along with following his faith, which he is happy to share with others, Clawson also is quite family-oriented.
“That’s real important to him,” Torres said.
His family members commented on how Clawson had been a faithful and dedicated father and grandfather, along with a friend to so many.
Back stateside from his duty, Clawson went to college and married Darlene Delano – a union that lasted for 66 years and the birth of nine children – six girls and three boys.
There is a 20-year age span between them and they now range from age 48 to 68.
Darlene passed away in May 2014.
The couple lived in Derby for decades. It was here that Clawson owned and operated the accounting firm of Clawson & Associates, which he later sold to Johnson & Co. CPAs, also of Derby.
As a proud veteran, Clawson has taken time to visit with other veterans, not just from World War II, but from the Korean and Vietnam wars, as well.
In April 2017, he took a Kansas Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., to visit the war memorials and honor other veterans.
Family and friends continued to remark on Clawson’s spirited, positive approach to life.
That was evident when he bade a visitor goodbye.
“Be sure to come back in five years for my 100th birthday,” he told him with a laugh.
