There are a lot of things Derby resident Joe Dinino remembers about his military service, but among the aspects that stand out are the quality of the men and women he served with.
“There were a lot of good people,” he said. “For the most part we all worked together, so there was pretty good comradery.”
And Dinino served during a difficult part of U.S. military history – the Vietnam War – which turned out to be an unpopular conflict on the home front. It was discouraging at times in there, too, but the 77-year-old Dinino has no regrets about joining up or serving.
“I can’t complain,” he said.
That because it was both a matter of service to his country and what he learned in his field of aircraft maintenance.
“It’s a heck of an education,” he said. “I learned a lot about aircraft – and I learned about life.”
The list of aircraft he worked on was extensive, including the C-4, C-54, KC-135, B-52 and the F-4.
“Just about everything that we had is what I worked on,” he said.
Of course, it helped that he was passionate about aircraft.
“You have to enjoy something,” he said. “And that’s what I enjoyed, working on aircraft.”
Dinino was stationed on bases, not “in the jungle,” so his experience was different than that of the foot soldier in Vietnam, but he saw firsthand the way that war affected those who served.
A big stress on family life
There were problems with PTSD, or post-traumatic stress disorder, but back then, people didn’t know much about it.
“We didn’t know what the heck it was,” he said. “They just said, ‘you were screwed up in the head,’ and that was it.”
There were also other dangers for those in Vietnam besides enemy fire, including the side effects of Agent Orange.
While Dinino got through his tours without war injuries, he did have emotional wounds on the home front as being overseas for extended periods puts a huge stress on family life.
“I couldn’t stay married,” he said. “It was hell on married life. You were there and and then you were gone.”
Dinino recalls coming back home from a tour and interacting with his oldest girl, who was 4 at the time.
“She didn’t know who I was because I wasn’t there for her,” he said. “That’s pretty disheartening.”
In 1972, he only spent 60 days at home.
Dinino had two tours in Vietnam, one from 1967-68 and the other from 1971-73. During that second tour, he went back and forth “quite a few times.”
Under the rules, the military could keep a service member in the war zone for 179 days, then ship him back for 30 days and then back again. That could go on for four times, so it was a huge time commitment, he said.
Dinino, now single, went through two marriages and said the stress on family life had a lot to do with that.
“Those who have survive [their marriages] are very fortunate,” he said. “I’ll give them great kudos because they hung in there.”
Post helps nation’s veterans
His unit broke up in 1973, but he stayed in the service until September 1983, putting in 21 years in all and earning the rank of master sergeant.
While the downside of his years of service was the family stress, Dinino said he has been able to use the upside of putting in time with military such as base privileges at McConnell Air Force Base and medical and dental coverage.
After his discharge, Dinino went on to a career with the Boeing Co., retiring in 2013.
A Massachusetts native, Dinino has been quite active in helping other veterans through his longtime work in the American Legion Post 408 in Derby where he oversees the group’s finances.
The group, which used to be with the VFW at 101 S. Baltimore, is meeting at the Derby Public Library until its new post at the former USD 260 administration building is ready for occupancy.
The post “does a lot” for veterans, but the COVID-19 situation has put a crimp in its recent and traditional upcoming activities.
However, in the past, it has held a green bean drive for part of a Thanksgiving dinner and played Santa Claus for needy local children.
The service members in Dinino’s former unit have all dispersed and he hasn’t been able to keep in touch with them, but he does with some of the people he served with in the states. And, of course, he has numerous friends at the Post.
Reflecting on his service, Dinino said that the military was able to broaden his career and give him a variety of life experiences.
“If I had to do it again, I would do it and I wouldn’t hesitate,” Dinino said.
