To Derby resident Mike Brown, joining the military was about serving his country, an endeavor he called an “honor.” But it also could be highly dangerous, resulting in death or injury, especially when in combat.
War wounds are what happened to Brown twice during his tour of Vietnam in 1966-67. He recovered from both incidents and, as a war-wounded veteran, qualified for the Purple Heart medal, which he was awarded twice.
As a U.S. Navy hospital corpsman, he had the advantage of knowing how to treat wounds. With the first incident, he was able to treat himself. The second incident was much more serious, and he was evacuated to a hospital, where metal fragments were extracted.
“I had a chunk of lead in my head. They got in there and jerked it out,” he said.
After 10 days of treatment, Brown was sent right back out into combat, on duty with the U.S. Marines.
It was a dangerous time, with booby traps, grenades and more. And many didn’t make it.
“I lost a lot of friends,” Brown, now 76, said.
But he did his best to “keep my guys alive.”
As Brown saw it, he went to Vietnam to serve his country and he did his duty.
The stated reason he received was that the U.S. was trying to install democracy for South Vietnam, but of course, that didn’t work out.
It wasn’t for a lack of trying, he said.
“We couldn’t fight the war we wanted to because the politicians were getting in the way,” he said.
But just as bad, he said, was coming home and experiencing the animosity that Vietnam service members often got from the civilian populace wrestling with an unpopular war.
“The vets were treated horribly,” he said.
Thankfully, that’s changed, he said, and he has high marks for his medical care from the Veterans Affairs and support from American society, especially local businesses that salute vets and provide discounts.
A view of the world
Brown got an early start on his military career, joining the Navy in 1964 as a teenager. He graduated from Wichita East High School in 1965.
He switched over to the active reserves in the late 1960s, but after getting laid off in a civilian aircraft job, figured his job security was better with the military and re-enlisted in 1971, staying until 1990, when he retired and went into several civilian jobs.
“I went back in with a different attitude,” Brown said.
His time was always as a corpsman or lab technician and he worked his way up to the rank of E7. The old Navy slogan of “join the Navy and see the world,” held true for Brown as his travels took him to Europe, and he saw sights in Turkey, Greece, Italy and Spain, among others. He also spent eight years of duty in Japan, and visited the Philippines.
Among his stateside duty stations were Key West, Fla., and the Washington, D.C. area.
“I was all over the place,” he said.
He met and married an Okinawan woman, Yoko, and the couple had two boys and a girl. Married for 41 years, she has since passed on, but Brown said they “got along real well,” and she was a good sport about all the moves.
Like many service members, Brown has a shadow box with his medals and ribbons. He’s actually most proud of his Army Achievement Medal, which he said is “a hard one to get.” He was saluted for his work in the 1980s in Okinawa during the AIDs crisis.
As for young people considering the military, Brown is partial to the Navy and added that no matter which branch is considered, they all “have their own way of doing things.”
And going overseas with the military and seeing the world was an enriching experience, he said, but it was good to be home.
“It does make you appreciate the United States,” he said.
