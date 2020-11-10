KanVet provides direct access to State of Kansas veteran-specific resources and benefits without having to navigate multiple state agency websites. You’ll find resources on employment and education as well as information on mental health and Veteran and Family assistance. KanVet is always there for you.
Call 785-762-8870 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit kanvet.org.
Stay on top of your Veteran benefits
Military benefits are always changing. Keep up with everything from pay to health care by subscribing to Military.com, and get access to up-to-date pay charts and more with all latest benefits delivered straight to your inbox.
