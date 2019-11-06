The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.
QOV is a 501C3 nonprofit organization.
Lisa Conner is the Kansas State Coordinator and Wichita District Coordinator, and Betty Blundon is the group leader of Quilts of Valor – Greater Wichita Area.
The Wichita QOV group meets once a month at Tyler Road Baptist Church in Wichita to make quilts for veterans and service members. Anyone who would like to cut, sew, press, and/or hand stitch on the binding and label is welcome to join. People who can longarm quilts, piecers, and presenters are also needed.
Their organization has awarded 92 QOVs this year.
As they are an all-volunteer organization, they accept donations of fabric and batting, although it’s sometimes more helpful to receive monetary donations so they can purchase fabric based on what they already have. Material needs to be good quality cotton in red, white, blue or gold.
Quilts of Valor have definite standards of excellence. They have to be quality-made, quilted, not tied, which means by hand or machine quilting. The Quilts are “awarded,” not just passed out like magazines or videos. A Quilt of Valor says, “Thank you for your service, sacrifice, and valor” in serving our nation in combat.
QOV history
Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 with a dream – literally. Founder Catherine Roberts’ son Nat was deployed in Iraq. According to Catherine:
“The dream was as vivid as real life. I saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over. The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter. Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and well-being. The quilt had made this dramatic change. The message of my dream was: Quilts = Healing.
“The model appeared simple: have a volunteer team who would donate their time and materials to make a quilt. One person would piece the top and the other would quilt it. I saw the name for this special quilt. It was a Quilt of Valor, a QOV.”
The first QOV was awarded in November 2003 at Walter Reed Army Medical Center to a young soldier from Minnesota who had lost his leg in Iraq.
From Catherine Roberts’ home in Seaford, Del., the QOV movement spread across the nation through word of mouth and the internet. There have been a total of 232,502 quilts awarded to date.
Quilt specifics
The Foundation does not provide quilts to organizations for permanent public display or to serve as bed covers for hospital beds.
While QOVF recognizes the sacrifices of family members of military service members, the Foundation’s mission is to award quilts to service members and veterans. Requests for quilts for persons other than service members and veterans are referred to other appropriate organizations such as Home of the Brave.
Quilts of Valor cannot be awarded posthumously as their mission is to cover living service members and veterans.
Quilts of Valor may be awarded locally to awardees known by the quilt maker or in the quilt maker’s community. Alternatively, individuals and groups may ask the Foundation to select destinations for completed quilts.
How to request a quilt
Any individual may request a Quilt of Valor for a service member or veteran touched by war, including themselves.
To nominate a recipient for a quilt, complete the online form “Request a Quilt of Valor” at https://www.qovf.org.
