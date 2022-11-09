COURTESY

City leadership was on hand for a recent proclamation by the Sedgwick County Commission declaring Derby’s status as a Purple Heart City. Pictured at the presentation are (front row, left to right) City Manager Kiel Mangus, Mayor Randy White, American Legion Family Post 408 Commander Steve Tackett, Post 408 public relations officer Mike Saindon, county commissioner Sarah Lopez, (back row, left to right) county commissioner David Dennis, county commissioner Pete Meitzner, county commissioner Jim Howell and county commissioner Lacey Cruse.