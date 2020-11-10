Daniel Shields will never forget Sept. 30, 2009.
It was the day that an explosive device ripped through his vehicle in Iraq, injuring him and two others, one critically.
Shields recovered from the incident, although he still has shrapnel in his body from the explosion, but he also has something else: a Purple Heart medal, the military honor for those wounded or killed in action against an enemy of the United States.
Because of the way it is obtained, the medal is not exactly one any service member actually wants, Shields said, but he added he’s privileged to have it.
“It’s an honor to be in that group of people,” he said.
Today, the 34-year-old Derby resident has the Purple Heart – along with other service awards – at his home. He also has a lot of memories of his eight years in the U.S. Army, especially his fellow service members.
“They are some of the best people I’ve ever met,” he said. “It’s a volunteer force, so they’re there because they want to be there and everyone is in it together. There’s a lot of comradery.”
Shields, now a Butler County EMS paramedic, still keeps in touch with some of his comrades, gathering with them when he can.
While the explosion was more than 11 years ago, Shields remembers every vivid detail.
It was during his second Iraq deployment, and his mission was convoy security. As such, he was in the lead scout vehicle, which typically was 400 to 600 meters ahead of the main convoy.
The scout was to look out for possible dangers and, if needed, stop the convoy to prevent it from danger.
Shields was driving. He also had a passenger and a gunner.
The mission, as usual, was run at night, and other than the lights on Shields’ vehicle, it was pitch black.
That is until it was lit by an explosive.
Shields was familiar with the infamous IED, or improvised explosive device, from his previous tour in Iraq, but this one was different: much louder and with a massive blast wave. And the color – the intense green – was different, too.
Shields knew right away that it was a serious situation. “I was aware of what happened, but it all happened so fast,” he said.
‘A healthy dose of fear’
They were hit by an EFP, or explosively forced projectile, a powerful type of shaped charge designed to penetrate armor.
Oddly enough, Shields didn’t even realize at first that he was injured. He did have shrapnel in the back of his head, the side of his neck and in his arms.
In addition, his nose and ears were bleeding, but he was alive – as were the two others inside. However, the passenger was in bad shape and needed immediate care.
“He was hollering out in pain,” Shields said.
Shields went around to the passenger and saw the extent of the injuries.
There was a medic in the convoy behind them and he and Shields worked on the victim.
Shields called in for a medical helicopter but there were communications issues and that attempt didn’t work.
Fortunately, there was a convoy headed in the other direction, along with another medic, and they were able to get the injured men to a nearby camp, where they were transferred to a larger base with a hospital.
The passenger had a tougher time than Shields, and he was flown to Germany and then Texas where he spent a year recovering.
“He’s doing great now,” Shields said.
Shields is just glad everyone survived.
The military conducts assessments of such incidents and later Shields found out that the device was triggered by a person stationed 100 meters off the right-hand side of the road, thus hitting the passenger side hardest.
After the incident, Shields also did an assessment: this time of
his military career.
He had 1-1/2 years left on his enlistment and was considering signing up again, but the explosion caused him to rethink it.
“I took that as a sign,” he said.
Life on a front line involves what Shields called “a healthy dose of fear.”
“You know there’s always the potential for a threat so you don’t want to let your guard down,” he said. “You have to be in a state of alertness.”
Proud of his military service
Dirty, noisy and at times chaotic, a combat zone, Shields said, is “not glamorous at all.”
And there’s the stress, the constant stress.
But being back on a secure base does allow time to decompress and somewhat relax.
Shields had two tours of duty in Iraq. The first from 2006 to 2007, when the country was at its peak of action, and the second from 2009 to 2010, when it was beginning to wind down.
The men and women in the operation had different views: some really believed in it, others not so much, and some opposed to it. But regardless, as professionals, they viewed it as their mission, he said.
“We wanted to do our job to the best of [our] abilities and hopefully make it back in one piece,” he said.
Shields relished most
of it. “It was a great experience and I learned a lot of skills that I still use to this day,” he said. “I wouldn’t change anything.”
Shields, who has lived in Derby since he was 5 and is a 2004 DHS graduate, got an early start on his military career, signing up with his parents’ permission at 17.
He went to basic training between his junior and senior high school years and then was ready to start his career after graduation.
Shields’ military interest was spurred after the 9/11 attacks.
“I felt like I needed to do something at that point, but I was too young then,” he said.
Now, of course, life is different and he’s a family man, married with two children and another on the way, but Shields does encourage young people who are so motivated and interested to consider the military as an option. If not a career, at least for an enlistment and to get the experience, he said.
For Shields, military life sparked his interest in emergency medical care and led to his current profession.
“You can take from it to build on it the rest of life,” he said.
Plus there’s the satisfaction of a job well done, which Shields said he got from his enlistments.
“I’m very proud of my service,” he said.
