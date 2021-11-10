Navy veteran’s career was at times literally entertaining

During the 30 years Senior Chief Petty Officer Don Clark served in the U.S. Navy, he traveled the world, served on a ship with his brother, met and married his wife Nancy after a month of dating, and assisted the celebrities who toured overseas to entertain the troops.
Sitting in his Derby home with Nancy, the 89-year-old Clark recounted some of the highlights of his career.
“I enlisted right out of high school and graduated from boot camp in 1950 at Great Lakes (Ill.) Training Center Navy Base,” he said.
Clark requested duty with his brother Tom, and they both served for the next two years on the USS Navarro, an amphibious troop ship.
“The Korea [conflict] had just started up and you would have thought they’d be using [the USS Navarro] for that, but instead they transferred us to the Atlantic Fleet,” he said. “I went through the Panama Canal on my 19th birthday, April 9, 1951.”
Clark was in administration and eligible for overseas service when he was assigned to the European Armed Forces Professional Entertainment Division (AFPED) in Wiesbaden, Germany, about five miles from the Rhine River, in 1954.
“We had three areas – the front office, operations, and fiscal. I was in operations doing publicity – making posters, sending out brochures, and [writing] blurbs for the programs,” he explained. “We had shows for the Army, Air Force and Navy all over Europe, North Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean. One of the reasons we were in Wiesbaden was the availability of aircraft so we could fly them out to the locations for performances.”
In addition to the USO shows from the United States, AFPED had separate funds to buy shows from booking agencies.
“Shows would run anywhere from one to three months” at service clubs and bases, Clark said. Booking agencies “would put together variety shows, and we’d pay for them and get escort officers from different services to take care of them” while they were on tour.
I was an escort one time,” Clark said. “It was for Tony Crombie, an English show band. The escort officer got sick, so I caught the tour in Paris.”
The tour included an overnight stop in Cairo, Egypt, and Clark recalled when “we flew over El Agheila you could see the tank tracks and remains of [German Gen. Erwin] Rommel’s WWII campaign” from more than a decade before.
During his two-plus years with AFPED Clark got to meet some of the performers.
“Raymond Burr went to all the bases on his own,” Clark said. “We gave him a car [because] he was there to be shown around – I don’t recall exactly what he did,” he chuckled.
“We had Bob Waterfield [UCLA Bruins and Cleveland/LA Rams quarterback], he was married to [actress] Jane Russell.”
“Ava Gardner, she was married to Frank Sinatra, she was on tour going to hospitals.”
Clark also met, and had his photo taken with, Hazel Scott, a Trinidad-born American jazz and classical pianist, singer and actress who was an outspoken critic of racial discrimination and segregation.
During his time at AFPED when “we would offer shows to England I would talk to our Air Force representative in England, Airman First Class Larry Hagman,” Clark said with a grin. “I talked to him quite a bit, and when I was on leave [in England] he set me up with a date, but I didn’t show up for it.”
As it turned out, he made the right decision.
In 1956, Clark was headed to Naval Air Station Quonset Point, R.I., to be part of a “goodwill” world cruise on the USS Antietam II, an antisubmarine warfare (ASW) carrier.
“Before going to Rhode Island, I went on leave to Ohio where I met Nancy on a blind date,” he said, adding that he extended the leave for 30 days.
The USS Antietam tour, which also included a tanker, submarine and two destroyers, “was supposed to go to France, Rotterdam, Hamburg and England,” Clark said. “At that time, ASW was a big thing and this was to show countries our power.”
The Hungarian Revolution and the Suez Crisis in 1956 put an early end to the tour.
“We went to Athens, Greece, for a demonstration, then came back for Christmas. We were supposed to go through the [Suez] canal but during the Suez Crisis they sunk some ships in there, so we returned, and the tour terminated.”
When he received his new orders to go to Virginia, he was eligible for shore duty and requested Omaha, Neb.
“On my way back, I stopped in Ohio and that’s when we got married,” he said. “We met in July 1956 and met again in April 1957 and got married.”
Over the next 23 years, the couple became parents to a son and daughter, and the family was stationed in Japan, San Diego, the Philippines, Great Lakes, Ill., and retired in San Diego.
They moved to Derby in 2013 to be closer to their daughter and son-in-law.
In October, Clark donned his Navy uniform and, with Nancy, returned to Great Lakes Training Center Navy Base where he graduated 71 years earlier to see his great-granddaughter, Taylor Asher (Wichita) graduate from Navy boot camp.
