Miklos served on ‘wild’ missions in Vietnam War

Through his 20 years of service in the United States Air Force, Derby resident George Miklos was always on the move – serving on bases from California to Germany.
It was good practice, as Miklos had to stay on the move while serving during the Vietnam War. There, Miklos flew in the F-105F Wild Weasels, aircraft specially designed and equipped to draw enemy fire away from the big guns.
“We protected the strike force against surface-to-air missiles and missile sites. Whenever they would send out the strike force, we would go ahead of them and do the surface-to-air missile sites to protect them from getting shot down,” Miklos said.
Miklos entered the aviation cadet program in 1957, volunteering to go into the Air Force to avoid being drafted into the Army as the Vietnam War escalated. Miklos served as an electronic warfare officer in Vietnam, a role which included helping with navigation.
“The joke was he told the pilot where to go and how to get there,” said Miklos’ wife, Mary.
“One of the things that we did [was] we protected the strike force that went and got the Doumer Bridge,” Miklos said.
Along with taking out one of the main transportation routes between North Vietnam and South Vietnam, Miklos faced risks in numerous other missions – noting there were times he would come back with holes in the tail of his airplane.
For his service, Miklos received three Silver Stars, six distinguished Flying Crosses and 14 air medals. That valor did not come without difficult times, though, as Mary noted some her husband served with did not come back. Miklos took it upon himself to pack up their things to send to their wives and families.
Going on to serve with the National Security Agency, Miklos eventually retired from the Air Force in 1977. Miklos and his family moved to Derby the following year.
Even with all the moving around, two of the Miklos children followed their father’s path – serving in the Army. It was a path of service Miklos noted he was proud to travel.
“I thought it was pretty good,” Miklos said, “and worth it.”
