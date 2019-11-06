Local Veterans Day deals
Many businesses offer free or discounted services to veterans, U.S. Armed Forces members and military families on Veterans Day, which this year is on Monday, November 11.
Call ahead and ask or check online, and you might be pleasantly surprised!
• Free meals at many local veterans organizations such as the American Legion, AMVets, VFW, DAV etc. Check local sites.
• Free meals at local restaurants, even non-participating national chains
• Free entrance to federal, state and local parks and recreation. All federal park entrance fees are waived.
• Free or reduced entrance to museums, aquariums, zoos and amusement parks
• Free entrance to historical sites
• Free car washes at participating locations
• Free haircuts at participating locations
• Free or discounted oil changes
• Veterans Day parades, ceremonies and concerts
More information at https://militarybenefits.info/local-area-veterans-day-deals-for-veterans/#ixzz63x1eNOZH.
