Homestead Affordable Housing in Derby and the veterans there were recently honored by receiving a flag that has flown over the U.S. Capital in Washington, D.C. The flag flew in July of this year in honor of the housing development and the veterans who reside there.
The process of receiving a flag that has flown over our nation’s capital can be done through the American Flag Foundation, a nonprofit organization chartered in 1982. One of the purposes of the foundation is to facilitate and conduct events in communities across the U.S. that inspire patriotism and honor the American flag.
The foundation provides the opportunity for citizens to request a U.S. flag. The process begins by writing to your legislators. An authentication certificate is provided with each flag that includes the individual or group the flag is being flown in honor of, and the date the flag was flown.
For more information on how you can obtain a U.S. Capital flag go to www.americanflagfoundation.org. You may also write to The American Flag Foundation, 9613-C Harford Road, Box 527, Parkville, MD 21234, or send an email to info@americanflagfoundation.org.
