For the third year the Kansas Veterans’ Home has been voted the favorite Nursing Home and Assisted Living Facility in Cowley County.
The staff at the Veterans’ Home partners with the Cowley area residents and businesses to work diligently to be an integral part of the community.
The mission of the Kansas Veterans’ Home is to provide nursing care to veterans and their eligible dependents. They are committed to providing professional care with respect and honor all residents deserve.
For your veteran nursing home and assisted living needs, please contact the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office at 800-513-7731.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.