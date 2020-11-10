• Free Hunting & Fishing Licenses: National Guard Members and 30% or greater disabled Kansas resident veterans can get free hunting and fishing licenses.
• Hunting Licenses for Active Duty Members: Active duty military personnel stationed in Kansas can purchase all annual state licenses, permits and stamps at the resident rate. Military permits for elk draw are available for active duty military personnel stationed at Fort Riley.
• Discounted State Park Admission: Kansas Army and Air National Guard and 30% or greater disabled veterans get discounted admission to state parks.
