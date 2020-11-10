Kansas has 4 state veterans’ cemeteries in Ft. Dodge, Ft. Riley, Wakeeney, and Winfield. Veterans who received an “other-than-dishonorable” discharge, guard and reservists with at least 20 years of qualifying service, or those who die on active duty are eligible for burial.
Dependents are also eligible for burial. There is no fee for veterans or their dependents, and there is no Kansas residency requirement.
Visit the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs website for more information on any of these programs.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.