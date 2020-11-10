While most may know the story of the Horse Soldiers thanks to the film “12 Strong,” what may not be known are their ties to Kansas. Captain Mark Nutsch, commander of the unit portrayed in the film, is a native of the Sunflower State (from the Washington area) whose family remains active in farming in Wabaunsee County.
Almost immediately after the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, a team of CIA paramilitary officers and U.S. Army Green Berets, Operational Detachment Alpha 595 (ODA 595), were sent to Afghanistan to aid unconventional warfare against Taliban forces. Nutsch was the captain of ODA 595, having led previous missions in Uzbekistan and Kuwait.
Codenamed Task Force Dagger, the ODA 595’s mission was to join with Northern Alliance fighters and oust the Taliban from power – with the Special Forces unit one of the first involved in ground combat operations in northern Afghanistan, hundreds of miles behind Taliban lines.
On Oct. 19, 2001, Nutsch and his unit were helicoptered into Uzbekistan. There, they connected with local Muslim soldiers who also opposed the Taliban. They began the campaign to retake Afghanistan. But instead of jeeps or tanks, the local Afghan fighters got around using an unexpected type of transportation – horses – due to the country’s rugged terrain.
Having grown up on a farm, Nutsch had some experience riding and was able to give some quick lessons to his fellow soldiers. The Army also provided some unique airlifts – dropping off saddles, saddle blankets and hay – to aid the unit.
The Afghan and American fighters would eventually go through the desert and mountains on horseback to accomplish their mission. Against the odds – being outgunned and outnumbered 40-to-one in unfamiliar enemy territory, with uncertain allies – all 12 men in Nutsch’s unit survived.
ODA 595 was involved in the battle of Mazar-i-Sharif, helping liberate Afghanistan’s fourth largest city in three weeks. Similar efforts in other cities soon followed and Operation Enduring Freedom ended with the overthrow of the Taliban, with jubilant Afghans celebrating in the streets.
The Horse Soldiers were commemorated in New York City in 2012 in the form of a statue, which is on display across from Ground Zero. Additionally, Nutsch received a Bronze Star with valor for his courage and leadership in the mission. He is now a consultant for Army Special Operations and has opened a whiskey distillery business.
