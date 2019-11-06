Just thanking a veteran can go a long way, but an act of kindness means even more. Here are several ways you can show vets that you appreciate the sacrifices they made.
PICK UP THE TAB FOR THEIR COFFEE OR MEAL
You can do so anonymously if you prefer, but even a quick “thank you for your service” would mean a lot to a veteran. Think outside the box – you could pay for a tank of gas, a prescription, or a cart of groceries.
DRIVE A VET TO A DOCTOR’S APPOINTMENT
Many vets, especially those who are infirm or disabled, have trouble making it to their doctor appointments. If you have a driver’s license, you can volunteer for the Department of Veterans Affairs (DAV) Transportation Network, a service provided by all 197 VA medical facilities. Contact the hospital service coordinator at your local VA Hospital.
TRAIN A SERVICE DOG
Service dogs are a great help to veterans with mobile disabilities and post-traumatic stress disorder, helping them rediscover physical and emotional independence. It takes approximately two years and $33,000 to properly train one service dog, so donations and training volunteers are critical. Even if you aren’t equipped to train a dog, some organizations need “weekend puppy raisers,” which help service dogs learn how to socialize, play, and interact with different types of people.
There are several organizations that provide this service for veterans, including Patriot Paws and Puppy Jake.
REPLACE ONE LIGHT BULB WITH A GREEN ONE
The “Greenlight a Vet” project is a way to acknowledge the sacrifices veterans have made for our country, and to show your appreciation. Simply purchase a green bulb and place it somewhere in your home – a porch lamp is ideal.
HELP SPONSOR AN HONOR FLIGHT
Honor Flights helps send veterans of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam to Washington D.C. to see their monuments. You can help sponsor one of those flights for as little as $4.
WRITE A LETTER
Operation Gratitude is an organization that coordinates care packages, gifts, and letters of thanks to veterans. You can work through them to send your appreciation to a vet, or volunteer to help assemble care packages. If you still have candy around from Halloween, Operation Gratitude mails sweets to deployed troops.
VOLUNTEER AT A VA HOSPITAL
Whatever your talents, they’ll be utilized at a Veterans Hospital. From working directly with patients to helping with recreational programs or even just providing companionship, your local VA Hospital would be thrilled to have a few hours of your time.
GET INVOLVED WITH THE VETERANS ASSISTANCE PROGRAM
Find veterans in your community who need help by contacting the Local Veterans Assistance Program. They’ll be able to put you in touch with local vets who need help with chores like yard work, housework, grocery shopping, or running errands.
HELP WITH JOB TRAINING
Adjusting to civilian life isn’t always smooth. Hire Heroes helps vets with interview skills, resumes, and training to find a post-military career. Through Hire Heroes, you can help veterans with mock interviews, career counseling, job searches, workshops and more.
VOLUNTEER FOR A STAND DOWN
The VA continually hosts Stand Downs, one- to three-day events that give much-needed supplies and services to homeless veterans. Vets can receive everything from food and clothing to health screenings, housing solutions, substance abuse treatment, and mental health counseling.
