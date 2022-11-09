Longtime Derby resident Leland Hoberecht held an essential role in the Marine Corps. While war was waging across the ocean in Korea from 1950-1953, Hoberecht carried a key responsibility stateside as a crew chief of an air-sea rescue helicopter unit.
The Great Bend native served for three years in the Marine Corps. Hoberecht was recognized for his service and went on the Kansas Honor Flight earlier this year.
As the threat of war increased, Hoberecht knew he would soon be drafted into military service, so he decided to voluntarily join the Marnie Corps.
“I decided that instead of being drafted for two years in the army, I chose to join the Marine Corps for three years,” Hoberecht said. “I did it because my brother was also a Marine.”
As a teenager, Hoberecht fiddled around with the mechanics in his parents’ car, and those skills began to blossom as he entered boot camp and training. Hoberecht was sent to Jacksonville, Fla., for airman prep school. In Jacksonville, he was prepared mentally and physically for his future position. He displayed his strength with a first-place finish in a body-building contest while on the base.
He then went to school in Memphis, Tenn., for aircraft mechanics, courtesy of the military. After finishing his training, he went to the Marnie Corps Air Station in El Toro, Calif., where he became one of four rescue crew chiefs on call for the base.
At the base, which closed in 1999, Hoberecht had to ensure the rescue aircraft was ready to go and filled with the proper equipment for possible rescue missions. He also used his training to do the repair checks on the rotors and engines.
The base had four crew chiefs that took turns being on call. Many lived near the base in El Toro, now called Lake Forest, to always be ready for duty in a matter of minutes.
Hoberecht went on several missions, including an investigation of a plane crash that had no survivors. He was also on a mission where an individual crashed a brand-new airplane on the runway. Hoberecht said the pilot was okay, but it shook him up a bit.
Despite the demanding and mentally taxing missions, Hoberecht still carries some special memories of his military service. He made several friends from all over the country from places like St. Ignatius, Mont.
Hoberecht and his friends managed to find some things to do in California. He said that on a day off, he and his buddies decided to go fishing in the ocean just to find out the raft they rented was not a particularly seaworthy craft.
“On a day off, we went fishing, checked out a raft from the recreation area, and took it out to the ocean,” Hoberecht said. “We found out it didn’t have a floor in it, so we straddled and paddled around in the ocean. It was not the smartest move we ever made, but we had a good time.”
On the job, Hoberecht said riding in the helicopters was a thrill. He got to fly in a Sikorsky and a Piasecki but had to inspect the aircraft to ensure it was ready to go at any moment. He even got to fly a helicopter for just a bit.
In 2022, Hoberecht was surprised with an opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., to visit several memorials on the Kansas Honor Flight. It was an action-packed day in the nation’s capital as the veterans and their guardians went to several monuments and memorials, including the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery.
“It was special just watching the guards march up and down and then seeing the changing of the guard,” Hoberecht said. “It was probably one of the most memorable moments of the trip.”
Hoberecht lives in Newton to be closer to family, but he still holds on to his memories of his military service and pride in serving his country.
“Once a Marine, always a Marine,” Hoberecht said. “I have no regrets; it was the most memorable part of my life. I would do it again.”
