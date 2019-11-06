For many veterans, returning home isn’t always easy. They may come back with wounds – both physical and emotional – that the government can’t take care of. And for some, home isn’t exactly what they want it to be.
That’s why Jeremy Johnson, owner of JJ’s Quality Homes in Haysville hopes to give back in a big way by remodeling a veteran’s home alongside other companies and donors.
“I just want to give back,” Johnson said. “I have nothing to do with the military. I just love going to work every day, and I wouldn’t be able to do it if it wasn’t for those veterans.”
Johnson said he wants to leverage his connections in the construction industry to get labor and materials donated, allowing his company to create a dream home for a veteran in need. After reaching out to companies and posting the idea on Facebook, Johnson said he got plenty of eager volunteers, from carpenters and electricians to landscapers.
“Literally within a couple hours, I had everybody under the sun saying they would help,” he said. “Basically, it was taken care of instantly on the labor side of it.”
But Johnson said he still needs donors to help with the materials and in finding a veteran who could really benefit from the remodel.
“That’s what we want to find – the right person who actually needs something done for their home to actually benefit them and their family,” he said. “We just want them to know there’s hope and good people out there who are on their side. Just to say thank you more than anything.”
For information on how to donate money, time or materials – or to nominate a veteran in need, contact Johnson at 316-516-9255 or email jjsqualityhomes@gmail.com.
