By the time Lt. Col. John J. Jenkins, his wife Jean Marie and their eight children moved to Derby in 1977, he had spent half his life in the Army involved in some historic and storied operations.
His service will be memorialized with the dedication of one of the metal benches at the Derby Area Veterans Memorial-Walk of Freedom at Garrett Park as part of the Nov. 11 Veterans Day ceremonies.
Lt. Col. Jenkins died April 15, 2019, and some of his children were looking for a way to memorialize him, according to his son Mark Jenkins.
“My sister Sandy lives just north of Garrett Park, and we started with a brick in the memorial there,” Jenkins said. “Then we started seeing the benches pop up … and we thought that was just the perfect representation – that whole area of military service – because that was such a huge part of dad’s life and also it was our way of helping support the [Veterans] Memorial,” he said.
Lt. Col. Jenkins was drafted in the Army in 1952, and deployed to Korea after going through basic training, officer candidate school and flight school. It was during that time he served as a pilot for actress Debbie Reynolds during one of her USO tours.
After Korea, he was stationed at Ft. Rucker in Alabama where he trained pilots on winged aircraft. He was discharged in 1957 but recalled to active duty in November 1961 and sent to Germany. He served his first of two tours of duty in Vietnam from 1966-1967 as part of the Air Cavalry division.
In 1968, then Maj. Jenkins was stationed at Ft. Riley with the 16th Aviation Battalion whose mission was to train and prepare aviation units for deployment to Southeast Asia. He was the first company commander of the 297th Aviation Company – Company C – an assault helicopter squadron who called themselves Phoenix. In May 1969, Phoenix became part of “Operation Apache Snow,” an assault on Ap Bia Mountain that was the subject of the 1987 movie “Hamburger Hill.” The Phoenix squadron, led by Maj. Jenkins, was the first to land with the initial wave of soldiers.
During a trip into a landing zone, one of Maj. Jenkins’ helicopters was shot and had to land on the valley floor. He landed with them and evacuated the wounded crew members.
In Vietnam, where helicopters were introduced in the concept of airborne assault, historical records cited Phoenix as one of “the finest, most severely tested and highly decorated units of the era. It suffered more casualties over the two-year period than any other aviation unit in Vietnam.”
He was promoted to Lt. Colonel during his last assignment to the Inspector General’s office at Ft. Sheridan, Ill., and retired May 31, 1977.
During his two tours in Vietnam, Lt. Col. Jenkins was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star and four Air Medals. After retirement, his son-in-law, Master Chief Lee Buttel presented him with the Kansas Vietnam Veterans Medal.
Jenkins’ wife Jean was originally from Wichita, so when he retired, they settled in Derby.
“All eight of us went to school in Derby, and there were always a lot of different activities” during those years, Mark Jenkins reminisced. Son James Jenkins, the next to youngest, set a Derby High School field goal record of 55 yards in 1986 in a game against McPherson and in 1991 made All American and helped win a National championship at Pittsburg State.
“Dad worked in real estate for a while, got his business degree from WSU and was working on his master’s degree when mom got sick,” Mark Jenkins recalled. Jean Jenkins was diagnosed with cancer and died in 1989.
Lt. Col. Jenkins remarried a few years later, and eventually moved to Florida where he lived until his death at age 87. Both John and Jean Jenkins are buried in El Paso Cemetery in Derby.
“There was a lot of life in Derby,” Mark Jenkins said. “Dad always liked Derby.”
Although the eight siblings are scattered around the country, they find Derby “a good place to converge.”
“We all try to get back together, and when we do, we always end up in the Derby/Wichita area,” Mark Jenkins said, adding that the new memorial bench is another “great reason to get together.”
The bronze plate on the bench reads: IN LOVING MEMORY OF LTC JOHN J JENKINS “JJ6” US ARMY 1952-1977.
Lt. Col. Jenkins’ children who dedicated it are: Kimberly Mook, Tulsa; Mark Jenkins, Raymore, Mo.; Rhonda Buttel, Augusta; David Jenkins, Thornton, Colo.; Brian Jenkins, Tucson, Ariz.; Pamela Veneklasen, Missoula, Mont.; James Jenkins, Overland Park, Kan., and Sandy Hill, Derby.
