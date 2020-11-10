Though the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the Derby Community Foundation’s Veterans Day ceremony to go virtual this year, that is about the only change community members can expect in 2020, as DCF Executive Director Theresa Hearn noted the plan is for every other aspect to remain as traditional as possible.
“We’ll be doing the same things that we do every year; recognizing everyone for whom a brick was purchased this year, as well as incorporating the high school ROTC to present the colors, saying the Pledge of Allegiance – which people can do virtually as we do the event – and then traditionally we’ve ended with the playing of ‘Taps’ on a bugle,” Hearn said. “So, we’re just trying to keep the program the same, but allowing people to participate virtually so we’re keeping everybody safe.”
Allen Laramore, one of the few buglers remaining in the area, will continue to play “Taps” for the Derby ceremony (even virtually), while a short history of the Derby Veteran’s Memorial will also be shared and
John J. Jenkins (U.S. Army, 1952-1977) will be recognized during a dedication of the bench at the memorial entryway.
Normally, the traditional ceremony held at the Walk of Freedom in Derby’s Garrett Park draws a crowd of around 50, Hearn said. Even though the DCF is having to take the ceremony online this year, personal and local ties were a strong driver in continuing the celebration of Veterans Day.
“I feel very strongly, as does my board, that we need to celebrate our veterans – particularly in light of the relationship that we have with McConnell and the strong military presence in our community,” Hearn said.
Following filming, the virtual ceremony will be posted to the Derby Community Foundation’s Facebook and Twitter pages (and linked to its website, derbycf.org, through Facebook) on Nov. 11, with the plan for it to be viewable online through the entirety of Veterans Day.
Getting the high school Junior ROTC program involved is a facet Hearn sees as helping keep the importance of the tradition alive among the younger generation, though she noted she is grateful for all of the community efforts in transitioning to a virtual ceremony this year. From Laramore to guest speaker Mayor Randy White to Dave Peebler helping with recording, she is thankful for the assistance in keeping a tradition alive.
“I just really appreciate all their participation,” Hearn said, “and they do it because they, too, recognize the importance of veterans in our community and want to pay tribute to them.”
Derby Veterans Day ceremonies will be held virtually this year. They can be viewed at derbycf.org, through Facebook.
