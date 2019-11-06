A Derby High School alumnus and veteran recently made national headlines by rescuing a dog in danger of succumbing to an overheated, unattended vehicle.
Jason Minson, class of 1995, currently lives in Virginia Beach and operates his own business, A Guy and His Dog Landscaping. More tree trimming and removal business than landscaping, Minson spends his days maintaining the coastal beauty and is there for more urgent and larger projects in the event of a hurricane or tropical storm.
His dog, Rex, stays by his side and even earned a mention in the company name.
Military service
Having served in the U.S. Army from 2000 to 2007, Minson completed two tours of service in Iraq during the height of conflict. Working with a field artillery unit, Minson was a sergeant and team leader charged with rooting out the enemy by going door to door seeking weapons, IEDs, and those who stayed behind to use them. Minson served in Kuwait, Mosul, and Fallujah.
Minson was tasked with searching for Saddam Hussein, his sons, and Zarqawi.
During his tours, Minson was wounded twice, both as a result of a vehicle hitting an IED. The vehicles burned up both times and the second incident led to eventual back issues which led to retirement from active duty.
Minson spoke of his memories, saying, “Serving the country is the most honorable thing a person can do. Even with the bad, I wouldn’t change anything about my experience.”
Saving lives at home
Minson has many memories throughout his life and career. In May of this year, he was visiting a prospective customer and witnessed a car accident in which a moving vehicle hit a parked car. A dog popped up inside the parked car. Minson recalled it being around 85 degrees that day, hot enough to create suffering for a pup in a car. After calling the authorities, animal control showed up but would not break the window to release the dog. Finally, Minson borrowed the animal control officer’s baton and broke a window, saving the dog’s life. The story was reported on Facebook, then spread to local and national news, and even hit the wires in some international publications. Minson still gets calls from well-wishers.
Some Derby graduates stay home; some leave for a new life. And some others, like Jason Minson, become true heroes both at home and abroad.
