Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 with a dream – literally a dream. Founder Catherine Roberts’ son Nat was deployed in Iraq. According to Catherine:
The dream was as vivid as real life. I saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over. The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter. Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and well-being. The quilt had made this dramatic change. The message of my dream was: Quilts = Healing.
The model appeared simple: have a volunteer team who would donate their time and materials to make a quilt. One person would piece the top and the other would quilt it. I saw the name for this special quilt. It was a Quilt of Valor, a QOV.
What is a Quilt of Valor?
A Quilt of Valor® (QOV) is a quality, handmade quilt that is machine or hand quilted. It is awarded to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. The Quilt says unequivocally, “Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.”
To use the term Quilt of Valor, Quilts of Valor or QOV, the quilt must be a specific size, must have a label with required information, it must be awarded (it is not a gift) and it must be recorded.
How to make a Quilt of Valor
Quilts of Valor reflect the best possible workmanship and use of quality materials. This is consistent with the Foundation’s core value of promoting excellence.
Choose your fabric and patterns
Fabric used for a Quilt of Valor should be quality, 100% cotton fabric appropriate for adults.
A Quilt of Valor does not have to be red, white and blue, but patriotic colors are very popular with recipients.
Patterns and blocks can be of any design suitable for a patriotic theme. Browse patterns.
Avoid juvenile, gender or branch-specific fabrics, unless the recipient is known to you.
Put it all together
The recommended size of a Quilt of Valor is 60" x 80"; it must be a minimum of 55" x 65" and maximum of 72" x 90".
The Quilt consists of a top, batting, and backing. It must be machine- or hand-quilted. A tied quilt is not acceptable for a Quilt of Valor.
Backings provided to The LongArmy Volunteer must be 8" wider in width and 8" longer in length.
QOVF Members in good standing may request quilting of their tops by a LongArmy Volunteer, free of charge.
Use quality, low loft batting such as cotton, cotton blends, polyester or polyester blends. Quilting should be appropriate for the quilt and not overly dense, which can reduce the loft of the quilt.
Double fold, also known as French Fold, binding is recommended for durability. Hand- stitch or neatly machine-stitch binding, mitering all corners.
A Quilt of Valor must be labeled as such, and include the name of the veteran or service member. See Policies and Procedures at www.qovf.org for additional information.
Donate your QOV
There are many Veterans and Service Members all over the country who have been nominated and are awaiting their Quilt award. You can help by contacting a local Group or State Coordinator and donating your Quilt.
Donate your Quilt to be assigned to a facility on our Continuing Destinations List.
For more information in the Wichita area contact QOV Greater Wichita Area at bblundon@cox.net or visit www.qovf.org.
