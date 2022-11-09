Since graduating from Wichita State University, Derby’s Blake Carpenter has been serving his community and state in the Kansas House of Representatives (filling the seat for District 81).
In 2020, Carpenter began serving Kansas in a different way – officially enlisting in the Air National Guard.
According to Carpenter, military service was always a career aspiration of his – but being elected to office threw a wrench in the works. He ran for state representative in 2014 while still in college, graduated from WSU in December and was then sworn into office in January 2015.
Due to that quick transition into government, Carpenter said it never seemed like he’d have that opportunity to serve his country, but he then started talking to a cousin in Oklahoma who was a warrant officer in the Army National Guard and the flexibility he touted led Carpenter to pursue a similar path with the Kansas Air National Guard.
“The Guard offers many opportunities for those who have civilian jobs and it allows most of them to also serve in the military as well. I guess I was called into doing that service because it was something I had been wanting to do for a very long time,” Carpenter said. “I knew if I didn’t do it now or in the relatively near future that when I was 50 or 60 years old, looking back … not serving in the military I think would’ve been one of my biggest regrets.”
While Carpenter noted the Guard offers balance, allowing him to work his training requirements around the legislative session, special officer training school did take him away from his state representative duties in 2022. An interim representative was elected to fill in during his absence, which is a process that would be repeated should he be deployed – an opportunity Carpenter would welcome.
Seeking to serve not only his state but his country through military service, Carpenter noted there is some interplay between his two roles. He said fellow legislators have commented on differences in his leadership style since joining the military and that background has also helped him represent his constituents better – with many in the Derby area having military backgrounds.
“I’ve seen both sides of the fence and I’ve worked within both worlds,” Carpenter said, “and I would say that the marrying of those two positions has actually been very beneficial not only to the local military unit but also to the state of Kansas as a whole because I’m able to bring that different perspective into the legislature and able to advocate on behalf of the military in a way that others don’t have the ability to, or vice-versa.”
Currently a second lieutenant in the Air National Guard 151st Intelligence Squadron, Carpenter is still very much at the onset of his military career and said he plans to do the “full 20.” While he noted his defining moments there may still be ahead of him, one related item he is proud of as a state representative is getting legislation passed to help with vehicle property tax relief for guardsmen – and seeing ways that can be improved now being one himself.
“Having lived that experience myself, it gives me a unique perspective that I can bring to the legislature,” Carpenter said.
Regarding his service, Carpenter is grateful for the opportunity and highly recommends anyone considering a service career to look into the Air National Guard. It’s an experience and process he’s happy to talk about with anyone.
