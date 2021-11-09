Businessman has a passion for helping vets

Obtaining pay and benefits for U.S. veterans has not always been a simple matter.
Consider the so-called Bonus Army of 1932, when unemployed and desperate World War I veterans sought a bonus payment promised to them years earlier.
After setting up a shantytown in Washington, D.C., they were eventually driven out by force, resulting in deaths and injuries.
While that was an extreme situation, since then, veterans and their supporters have worked to ensure that such dire straights never happen again.
One of those ardent supporters is U.S. Navy veteran and businessman Keith Humphrey of Derby.
In that regard, he proposed a bill for Kansans that would ensure that the military death gratuity would not be adversely impacted during a government shutdown, which had happened in 2013.
There was a 16-day government closure that year and, during that time, seven service members died. Their families didn’t get the benefit during a time of crisis, which can be used for emergency funding.
“That kind of made me mad that those families were kind of stuck,” he said.
Some of the money could go for funerals, food, rent and daily necessities. There was a charity that was stepping in to help, but Humphrey didn’t believe it was the right thing for it to have to undertake the government’s responsibility.
What families go through
While there’s life insurance, there’s a long lag time until it’s paid out. And, of course, a shutdown could have gone on longer, too.
Humphrey’s bill was signed into law during the 2014 Kansas Legislative session and he continued his work at the federal level, which resulted in similar coverage through the fiscal year 2019 Department of Defense Appropriations Bill.
“I knocked on doors to get that,” he said. “That was pretty important that we got that done.”
Humphrey is president and CEO of Jet AirWerks, LLC, an aviation repair station in Arkansas City that works on commercial jet engines.
Originally from Salinas, Calif., Humphrey enlisted in the Navy in 1975 and worked his way up to the rank of Aviation Machinist Mate First Class. He was honorably discharged in 1985.
Tragedy struck his family in November 2009 when his son-in-law, Sgt. Michael Martins, was killed in a motorcycle accident while entering his base at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California.
Martins, “an outstanding Marine with a bright future,” served in Iraq in 2007 and 2009 in a Marine Intelligence Unit.
That incident really brought home to Humphrey the type of situation that veterans’ families go through when a loved one is killed.
Helping vets in legal trouble
Another aspect of support that interests Humphrey is what’s called the Veterans Treatment Court, which is now in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.
It allows veterans what he calls a “second shot” during legal troubles and often can keep them out of jail.
“It can flush out the root cause of the problem and get them help they may not even know they need,” he said.
That cause can be tied to alcohol or drug abuse, said Humphrey, who has been sober for 39 years.
The court involves a variety of legal issues but “nothing serious,” he said.
“Oftentimes veterans don’t seek help for some of these services and when they don’t, they can get into trouble,” he said.
He is working on getting such a court in Sedgwick County, but that hasn’t happened yet.
“It’s been a tough road,” he said. “We have a drug court, but we don’t have a veterans court. They do kind of work the same way.”
Doing something positive
Nonetheless, Humphrey wants to achieve legislative progress and believes that working on bills, even if not holding office, is an effective way to make that happen.
“I said, ‘I’m just going to make this happen on my own.’”
But it all started with losing his son-in-law.
“I wanted to turn the grief and the pain from that into something positive,” he said. “That was the whole thing that started it off. His CO gave me his dog tags at his funeral service and I said I would never take them off until I did something that would make him proud.”
It felt good to get the veterans benefit bill done and often it’s “not that hard, but it takes people to get involved and not give up,” he said.
“Sometimes they just don’t know about it [the issue],” he said. “If you don’t have a family member die, you don’t know about it.”
Humphrey also travels to Arlington Cemetery every Memorial Day weekend to lay roses on the graves of area veterans buried there.
He’s open to families’ requests and, in fact, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has had him put flowers on the graves of her loved ones there the past few years.
Humphrey believes military and civilian lives are two completely different worlds, and it’s usually difficult for civilians to understand what service members go through.
“I don’t think people can fully grasp that until they’re in it,”
he said.
