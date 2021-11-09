A Veterans Day staple returns to Garrett Park

Garrett Park holds a special Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 11. Local veterans will be recognized and new bricks will be added to the Walk of Freedom dedicated to local veterans for their service.
In 2020, the celebrations were forced to be a virtual gathering. The 11th installment of the Veterans Day celebration will return in person and a recording will be available after the event for those unable to attend.
Derby Community Foundation Executive Director Theresa Hearn has helped create an annual event to honor local veterans right in the heart of the Derby community.
“I think the Veterans Day celebration in Derby has become a great tradition for many veterans and their families in our area,” Hearn said. “To know that there is a local event and even a memorial where they can be honored not just once a year, but perpetually in the Walk of Freedom, is special.”
The American Legion Riders-Post 408 will begin the event with a ride-in, which was a highlight of the celebration in 2019.
“That is a great way to kick off our celebration,” Hearn said. “They are all dedicated veterans themselves, and they are very busy on Veterans Day and are asked to participate in events all over this area. So that they take time to come to our event in Derby is special, and we appreciate that.”
The Derby High School JROTC Cadets will be participating in the celebration with the presentation of the colors under the command of Col. Michael Dillard.
Having the next generation join in the Veterans Day tradition adds a special passing of the torch moment to the event.
“It is fantastic to see the cadets from the JROTC; they are a very impressive group of young people,” Hearn said. “...To know that we have another generation of people willing to serve our country with such great passion and determination – it is a wonderful thing to have them there and know that the next generation is ready to step up.”
The event will also feature the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by remarks from Derby Mayor Randy White.
According to Hearn, for the first time, the event will be signed by USD 260 Teacher of the Deaf, Molly Pourhussin, which will be an excellent addition for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing and know sign language.
The Derby Senior Center Community Quilters will be presenting quilts to Derby area veterans at the event. According to Senior Services Director BreAnna Monk, the group will recognize veterans in attendance, and each will be given a hand-stitched quilt. The group has made 50 quilts but is willing to make more if they exceed that number at the event.
“If we exceed the 50 quilts made, we will take the name and information of the veteran and provide a quilt to them at a later date,” Monk said. “No veteran will be passed over to receive such a beautiful gift.”
Local musician Allen Laramore will play “Taps” on a bugle to end the celebration.
St. Andrews Episcopal Church will provide refreshments at the park following the service. The Veterans Day Celebration will begin at 2 p.m. on Nov. 11.
If there is inclement weather, the event will be canceled, but there will be a recognition of the Derby area veterans whose bricks were installed in 2021 that will be recorded and posted to the Derby Community Foundation social media outlets.
