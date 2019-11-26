What you need to know about Saturday's title game
- By ADAM SUDERMAN sports@derbyinformer.com
-
- 0
- 1 min to read
Adam Suderman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Derby claims its fifth-straight trip to 6A title game
- New bell schedule means shorter class periods for middle schoolers
- Semifinals once more: Panthers one game away from state
- DHS students put classroom skills to practice with Panther Brew
- Derby KAY Clubs recognized at recent regional conference
- BOE approves schematic design for Derby Middle School bond projects
- Kansas’ largest holiday lights display to open in Wichita
- Craft fairs will be held on December 7
- Over $125,000 raised for Derby athletics & activities
- City tree lighting this week at Madison Avenue Central Park
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.