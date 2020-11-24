Heading to the Class 6A state championship game on Saturday?

Here’s all the information you need to know before arriving at the game.

Ticket sales

Tickets are $9 for adults and $6 for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Families of team members and support staff will have the first chance to purchase tickets and those will be closed to the general public until the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 25. Any tickets that are still available will be made available at 1:00 p.m. through gofan.co. They are first-come, first-serve. Exact number of available tickets remains TBD.

Derby will be the home team and facility officials are asking all home fans to park on the west side of College Boulevard Activity Center. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.

New state site

The College Boulevard Activity Center in Olathe was awarded the state championship game in 2020. It is located at 11031 S. Valley Parkway.

Tailgate

Per KSHSAA guidelines, there will be no tailgating at this year’s game. Grab-and-go concessions will be available on both sides of the stadium. There will also be no pep rallies or meals in Derby prior to Saturday’s game.

COVID-19 protocols from KSHSAA

1. All spectators must be masked at all times in the stadium and parking lot.

2. Spectators should sit with their family group and otherwise remain socially distanced.

3. No re-entry will be allowed.

4. Hand sanitizer will be available at all gates.

5. No spectators will be allowed on the field after the game.

6. No outside food or drinks will be allowed inside the stadium.

Weather

The current forecast for Saturday is partly sunny with a high of 49 degrees. Winds will be light with gusts only up to 9 mph.

Can’t make it to the game?

The Derby Informer will have in-game updates, videos and photos at derbyinformer.com as well as on Facebook and Twitter. You can find us on Facebook, ‘The Derby Informer’ and on Twitter, ‘@Derby_Sports’. A radio broadcast of the game can be found locally on 105.9 FM. The game will also be streamed live online at 810varsity.com.

NOTE: Due to possible changes in COVID-19 protocols, please follow derbyinformer.com for any updates to this pregame information.