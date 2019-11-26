Take a look at recaps from each of the first 11 games. The full Topeka recap is located on the Derby Sports page on derbyinformer.com.
Derby offense shines in win at Garden City (Sept. 6)
Making his return from a second season-ending injury, quarterback Grant Adler couldn’t have asked for a much better start to his senior year.
The Derby senior totaled five first-half touchdowns, including three on the ground, to pace Derby in its 48-19 season-opening win. That performance came with 168 yards rushing on just 10 carries. He also completed 7-of-11 passes for 92 yards.
Best in three: Derby blanks Salina Central yet again (Sept. 13)
There must be something about that Mustang name that is resonating in the minds of Derby players, while Salina Central’s program has had no answers for Derby on either side of the ball over the last three years.
On the heels of a 49-0 shutout, coach Brandon Clark’s crew has blanked the Mustangs in each of those seasons, outscoring their opponent 146-0 over that span. That includes a 63-0 bludgeoning in Derby last fall and a 34-0 rain-shortened affair two years ago.
Senior running back Tre Washington ran for 136 yards and scored four times to lead Derby.
Wash and Washington: Backfield duo combines for six touchdowns in win (Sept. 20)
It was never a matter of if, but when for Lem Wash.
Playing both quarterback and running back this fall, Wash has proved capable of impacting a game out of the backfield. In this game, however, it was special teams that the junior hopes can help wash out the taste of early turnovers this season.
Wash tallied four touchdowns, including the game-opening kickoff, to lead Derby in its 63-7 home-opening win.
Wash was joined by running back Tre Washington to combine for six rushing touchdowns. The senior scored 11 scores through three games.
Panther defense on full display in shutout win (Sept. 27)
Bishop Carroll had been held to single digits twice in this decade.
One year after becoming the first team in eight years to accomplish the feat, Derby blanked the Class 5A perennial power, 21-0. It is the first time Bishop Carroll had been held scoreless since its 2010 season opener against Wichita Heights.
It was also the 11th shutout for the Panthers dating back to the 2012 season.
Backfield duo blasts Salina South’s defense in Derby win (Oct. 4)
One week after its lowest home point total in eight years, Derby turned to its senior backfield duo for a major bounce back.
Quarterback Grant Adler totaled a season-high four rushing scores and running back Tre Washington tallied three scores in its 55-7 win.
It is the third time that the Panthers have scored three or more rushing touchdowns this season.
Wash scores career-high five touchdowns in Hutchinson win (Oct. 11)
Derby coach Brandon Clark was anything but surprised by the final stats of Lem Wash.
Even though the junior was making his first varsity start, he blitzed a Hutchinson defense for a career-high five touchdowns in Derby’s 56-7 home win.
The junior started in place of injured senior Grant Adler, who missed multiple games with an ankle injury. Even though it was Wash’s first career start under center, it is his third year with at least one snap at the varsity level.
Derby dismantles Campus in road win (Oct. 18)
Senior wide receiver Jacob Karsak caught two touchdown passes, while junior quarterback Lem Wash and senior running back Tre Washington each added two scores in Derby’s 54-27 win.
Derby’s special teams played its biggest role to date as it blocked one punt, recovered two fumbled kickoffs and saw defensive back Terry Ginyard return a 52-yard punt for a touchdown.
The Panthers (7-0) have also won 49 of the last 50 games against the Colts, dropping their lone game in 1988.
Derby destroys Maize to claim No. 1 seed in playoffs (Oct. 25)
The Panthers won their sixth-straight league title and 34th-consecutive league game, pummeling previously undefeated Maize, 55-7.
Junior quarterback Lem Wash and senior wide receiver Cavion Walker connected on four touchdown passes in the win.
Wash also had two touchdown runs as the Panthers officially claimed the No. 1 seed in the Class 6A West playoff bracket for the third time in four years.
Defense, special teams shine as Derby cruises past Wichita North (Nov. 1)
With an offense that was averaging nearly 420 yards per game, Derby isn’t a stranger to seeing the unit find the end zone early and often.
It was its defense and special teams, however, that carried the weight in the Week 9 playoff opener. The Panthers scored four touchdowns from the units, including a pair of fumble recoveries, a blocked punt and a punt return touchdown in its 69-7 win over Wichita North.
Senior defensive back Terry Ginyard scored his second touchdown off a punt return this fall and senior teammates Tyler Dorsey and Brecken Kooser each scored off the fumble recoveries.
Panthers punish Pioneers in first meeting since 2015 (Nov. 8)
Junior quarterback Lem Wash ran for three scores and was joined by senior quarterback Grant Adler with a touchdown pass in its 49-13 win.
The Panthers are now 10-0 for the third time in four years. It also reaches double-digit wins for the fifth-straight year.
Derby hands Manhattan first shutout since 2012 (Nov. 15)
A third-straight year of Derby and Manhattan had the making of a four-quarter game.
The Panthers and Indians had been ranked in the top five of Class 6A every week this fall. Coach Brandon Clark’s crew had also not scored more than 24 points against them in the previous two games.
That storyline was demolished in the win.
Senior running back Tre Washington scored three first-quarter touchdowns and Derby thrashed Manhattan in a 56-0 win in the state quarterfinals.
It was the first shutout against the Indians since 2012. They also had not lost by 50 or more points in 21 years.
