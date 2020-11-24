Take a look at Derby's 2020 season and its journey to state.

Derby drops highly touted opener at Mill Valley (Sept. 4)

What was billed as a Sunflower State clash of titans turned into a lopsided, streak-breaking loss for Derby as the two-time defending 6A state champions fell on the road to defending 5A state champion Mill Valley, 45-14, to open up the 2020 season.

The game between the two schools was added thanks to cancellations across the state (including Derby’s game against Newcastle, Okla.) due to COVID-19.

The 31-point loss was the first since the Panthers lost in the 2017 state title game to BV North. It was its first regular-season loss since Derby lost at Goddard in Sept. 2017.

Run game powers Panthers past Newton (Sept. 11)

A win certainly quenched its thirst left standing after the previous week’s loss to Mill Valley.

However, Derby took a trip back to the drawing boards after holding off Newton, 43-31, in a surprisingly tough trip to Fischer Field.

Sophomore running back Dylan Edwards and senior quarterback Lem Wash had three touchdowns apiece. That helped hold off two touchdown passes from Newton quarterback Ben Schmidt.

Derby makes it five-straight wins over Bishop Carroll (Sept. 18)

Seeing a 26-game winning streak come to an end and a struggle to put Newton away didn’t make the 2021 senior class very happy. Week three brought a date with Bishop Carroll, providing an opportunity to calm the waters. The Panthers capitalized on their opportunity.

Derby scored 28 unanswered points, leading to a fifth-straight win over its Sedgwick County foe.

Senior quarterback Lem Wash connected on three touchdown passes and senior wide receiver Reid Liston grabbed nine passes, 139 yards and two scores. Junior tight end Drake Thatcher added his first-career varsity touchdown.

It was a statement game from Derby’s defense, including its senior linebacker corps of Coleson Syring, Jace Jenkins, Jack Hileman and Luke Stewart.