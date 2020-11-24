Take a look at Derby's 2020 season and its journey to state.
Derby drops highly touted opener at Mill Valley (Sept. 4)
What was billed as a Sunflower State clash of titans turned into a lopsided, streak-breaking loss for Derby as the two-time defending 6A state champions fell on the road to defending 5A state champion Mill Valley, 45-14, to open up the 2020 season.
The game between the two schools was added thanks to cancellations across the state (including Derby’s game against Newcastle, Okla.) due to COVID-19.
The 31-point loss was the first since the Panthers lost in the 2017 state title game to BV North. It was its first regular-season loss since Derby lost at Goddard in Sept. 2017.
Run game powers Panthers past Newton (Sept. 11)
A win certainly quenched its thirst left standing after the previous week’s loss to Mill Valley.
However, Derby took a trip back to the drawing boards after holding off Newton, 43-31, in a surprisingly tough trip to Fischer Field.
Sophomore running back Dylan Edwards and senior quarterback Lem Wash had three touchdowns apiece. That helped hold off two touchdown passes from Newton quarterback Ben Schmidt.
Derby makes it five-straight wins over Bishop Carroll (Sept. 18)
Seeing a 26-game winning streak come to an end and a struggle to put Newton away didn’t make the 2021 senior class very happy. Week three brought a date with Bishop Carroll, providing an opportunity to calm the waters. The Panthers capitalized on their opportunity.
Derby scored 28 unanswered points, leading to a fifth-straight win over its Sedgwick County foe.
Senior quarterback Lem Wash connected on three touchdown passes and senior wide receiver Reid Liston grabbed nine passes, 139 yards and two scores. Junior tight end Drake Thatcher added his first-career varsity touchdown.
It was a statement game from Derby’s defense, including its senior linebacker corps of Coleson Syring, Jace Jenkins, Jack Hileman and Luke Stewart.
Derby vs. Salina South, CANCELLED due to COVID-19 (Sept. 25)
Derby vs. Hutchinson, CANCELLED due to COVID-19 (Oct. 2)
Panthers run all over Colts in first game back (Oct. 9)
Brandon Clark and his staff didn’t expect the game to go without hiccups. It was certainly fair after missing two games and only having two days of practices to go along with a depleted receiving corps.
It’s why Derby leaned on what it knows best and a multifaceted rushing attack. Senior quarterback Lem Wash and sophomore running back Dylan Edwards each tallied three scores as it routed rival Campus, 48-13. It has now beaten Campus 28 consecutive times, dating back to 1988. It is 47-3 against its AVCTL-I foe since 1967.
The return of senior safety Tanner Knox also added a crucial layer to Derby’s defense.
Six-year stunner: Derby drops first league game since 2014 (Oct. 16)
As Maize’s bleachers and sideline roared, Derby players and fans stared at the stadium in disbelief. For the first time in over six seasons, Derby tasted defeat in an AVCTL-I game, falling 36-35. It broke a 29-game league winning streak, which began after a Sept. 5, 2014 loss at Maize.
Sophomore running back Dylan Edwards had three first-half touchdowns and junior tight end Drake Thatcher caught two scores in the third quarter. However, the Panthers were held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Finally home: Panthers smash Mavericks in Panther Stadium season debut (Oct. 23)
A 37-yard scamper had never felt so good for senior quarterback Lem Wash.
Rinsing out the taste of its 36-35 loss to Maize on Oct. 16 was one reason, but it was the first time Derby had scored on an opening drive this fall.
It was the first of six rushing touchdowns between Wash and sophomore running back Dylan Edwards, sparking a 48-10 route of visiting Maize South (4-3). It was the inaugural matchup between the two schools, coming after its AVCTL-I foe joined the division this year.
Derby overwhelms Wichita Southeast in playoff opener (Oct. 30)
If someone blinked inside Panther Stadium, they might have missed a Derby touchdown.
Derby scored three touchdowns in its first six plays of the game, kicking off a 62-0 rout of visiting Wichita Southeast. It was coach Brandon Clark’s crew’s first shutout of the season and sixth over the last three years.
Sophomore Dylan Edwards broke free for a 67-yard run just 15 seconds into the game. After he picked up his second score on its next possession, senior quarterback Lem Wash connected with senior wide receiver Reid Liston for back-to-back touchdowns.
Derby blasts Gardner-Edgerton to advance in playoffs (Nov. 6)
Was the script supposed to be written in any different way?
Playing its final game inside the confines of the current Panther Stadium, Derby dished out what its previous 40 opponents have felt when traveling inside the 67037 zip code.
Senior wide receiver Reid Liston and sophomore running back Dylan Edwards scored three touchdowns apiece in Derby’s 48-28 win over Gardner-Edgerton.
It gives the Panthers 41 consecutive wins on their home field and a 50-2 mark since the beginning of the 2013 season.
Undefeated no more: Derby hands Lawrence first loss in sectionals (Nov. 13)
Nearly three years had elapsed since Derby last went on the road in the state playoffs. Even then, it didn’t look remotely flushed in arguably its toughest game to-date.
After coughing up the opening kickoff, Derby scored 40 unanswered on its way to a 40-20 win against No. 1 and previously undefeated Lawrence. Sophomore running back Dylan Edwards scored three touchdowns, including an 85-yard kickoff return to soften the blow of an earlier fumble. Junior defensive lineman Andon Carpenter (fumble recovery) and senior lineback Jack Hileman each picked up a sack.
