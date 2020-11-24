The fabric of Derby football is sewn at an early age. Whether that be learning the base formations of a playbook or simply striking team camaraderie, a foundation is laid for the game and for Panther sports as a whole.

The vast majority of Derby’s 19 seniors once stood in Panther Stadium as members of Derby Junior Football, igniting a spark for one day representing the program on Friday nights. As fifth graders when it won its first state championship under head coach Brandon Clark in 2013, the fire grew.

That banner is not only carried on the football field as over half of them have worn Derby green in a sport other than football. At least three have also signed or announced intentions to play a sport besides football in college. That includes wide receiver Reid Liston, linebacker Coleson Syring and safety Cason Lindsey.

While football has been a part of the equation since they could first suit up in the junior league, each found their home on the baseball field or the wrestling mat.

Syring, who is signed to play baseball at Butler Community College, is second in Derby’s defense in total tackles (89) this fall. The senior slid in at middle linebacker for his final year in a Panther uniform and has been a major cog in the middle of the defense.

While he didn’t play meaningful minutes in varsity football until he was a junior, he emerged as one of Derby’s best hitters as a freshman. He tied for the team lead in RBIs (19) and hit a team-best three home runs, including two grand slams.

His older brother Jackson, who was once a linebacker and Derby outfielder himself, is currently on the Butler Community College baseball roster.

“I’ve been playing baseball since I was 4 years old and since then, there is just something about it that makes me happy,” Syring said. “It doesn’t matter if I’m just watching or playing. It’s something me and my brother [Jackson] have known and it’s a sport that makes us feel alive.”

Balancing baseball and football schedules can be tricky, especially in the summer, but Syring wouldn’t trade his experience of wearing a Derby jersey in the fall.

“Football has made me stronger as well as working alongside coach [Brandon] Clark and [Jarrod] Foster,” he said. “The physical aspects of football have carried over into baseball and made me a better player.”

Liston emerged as one of Derby’s best outfielders as a sophomore and, while their junior season was cancelled due to COVID-19, he’s ready to return to the diamond for one last go around this spring. He signed with Neosho Community College baseball on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The Panther wide receiver received interest and offers to play college football. Liston said the younger version of himself would have been excited, but once his freshman year rolled around he felt like baseball was his sport for the next level.

“I fell in love with baseball over time and I found it was my true passion,” Liston, who grew up playing basketball, baseball and football said. “I have bigger dreams in that than I do football.”

While the individual pursuit of a scholarship is important to all three athletes, Liston said the chemistry of the 2021 class has been what has made his Derby career most special.

“Our class has a lot of really special athletes,” Liston said. “I feel we could all do any sport at the next level and still be really talented. It’s really special to watch them compete in football and baseball and Cason in wrestling too.”

Lindsey, much like his family, has written his name all over Derby wrestling history. The senior became the seventh to win an individual state championship after claiming the 145-pound bracket in February 2020. He is one of three wrestlers amongst Class 6A’s top 10 teams that is a three-time state qualifier and medalist.

The reality that Saturday will bring their last game in any football uniform hasn’t sunk in. At the same time, they feel that their experience in the fall will continue to aid their development in their respective sports.

“It’s my last week with my brothers,” Liston said. “It’s my last preparation week and I’m ready to go to war with them. I’m going to take in every moment and make the most of it.”