The last 12 months have been difficult for Derby girls soccer and Paul Burke isn’t going to make any secrets about it.
Between the cancellation of the 2020 season and two critical knee injuries, the development of the program has both been muted and accelerated at the same time. In either situation, the longtime coach understands the door is wide open to the next wave of Panther soccer.
Alyssa Rowland and Katelyn Boales, who both started as sophomores, are out all spring due to ACL injuries. That leaves the program with three players with varsity experience.
It’s certainly a challenge in Burke’s mind, but one he sees bearing fruit as the season progresses.
“They are super, super excited to just have soccer back,” Burke added on getting back on the field.
Whether it’s junior Logan Riley or seniors Raegan Stiger or Giselle Vielmas, the trio will be asked to take on substantial roles in 2021
At the same time, Burke has shared that he wants this group to not lose sight of what’s ahead.
“We don’t need this group to stress about wins and losses right now,” Burke said. “We’re glad to see this group excited to be playing soccer again [after losing last season].”
Riley presents a compelling case for the longtime Derby coach. While she started on defense as a freshman and would have carried that role last year, she might be asked to take on a larger role offensively for a roster in need of experience.
Burke expects that she’ll maintain her regular posi- tion as the season starts, but that could eventually change.
The Derby coach said Riley carries a high soccer IQ and that she is comfortable thanks to her background in the game.
“We have three freshmen, in particular, who can play, but how fast do they catch on?” Burke said. “I have a feeling we’ll have to move her up the field as the season goes.
That could change if some of these younger players can step up a little bit.”
There isn’t a lack of excitement surrounding Vielmas. Even as a junior, she would have likely carved out a large role on Derby’s roster.
“She’s definitely a leader on this team,” Burke said. “She could very well end up leading our offensive attack and Logan, theoretically, could fill that same hole defensively.”
At 6-foot-1, Stiger offers an imposing frame for opponents and Derby’s coaches are going to ask her to patrol the middle of the field. Burke believes that she is one of the best defensive midfielders in the area, if not the state.
“She will hold down the middle of the field and she does a great job of cleaning up anything in the air," he said. “She is strong, physical … all those types of things.”
Due to the cancellation of the last season, there is a lack of familiarity with any spring sophomore. Burke said there are at least two who will be asked to take on substantial roles once the first whistle blows on March 26 at Wichita Northwest.
What helps give Derby’s staff hope is the confidence some of these younger players are bringing to the field. It also comes with the understanding that it might take a few weeks or more to find a rhythm with such a young group.
Burke praised sophomore Annette Castillo and her versatility, saying she might play four or five different positions.
“We’re going to ask her to do a lot of different things,” he said. “We’re probably going to start her in the midfield … she could also be an answer in the back if Logan moves forward.”
That also includes Kirsten Bourgeois, who Burke believes could be a real weapon offensively from three or four different positions.
“If she catches fire in the offensive half, we really have a chance,” he said. “She plays the game like a Katie Hartman and I don’t throw those names around very often.”
Burke also believes that sophomore Aubrey Potts and freshman Bianka Schultz might have an opportunity to carve out varsity roles.
“Aubrey might be the fastest player I’ve ever seen,” Burke said. “… Bianka is a mirror image of Hanna Newhouse. She is her long-lost sister from 10 years ago. We’ll definitely ask her to do a lot of things.”
A WORD FROM 2020: Giselle Vielmas
Q: What was the biggest lesson you learned personally after losing last season due to COVID-19?
A: The biggest lesson I've learned personally was not to take anything for granted. I think my sophomore year, my freshman year, I definitely did that at times. I didn't enjoy it as much as I could have. Even with preseason, our team had a lot of chemistry and I just took it for granted.
Q: With the spring season being cancelled, what were some of the workouts or training tools you used to keep going through the spring?
A: I definitely kept working and training by myself. I hit the gym more, did more hits and worked on my diet.
Q: With some offseason injuries, you've been thrust into a leadership role with this team. What are you most excited about in leading this younger roster?
A: Definitely to see them grow, see them get more confident with themselves and as a team, and just help them be better as a player.
Q: What do you believe will be on-field strength of this younger Derby roster?
A: I think we'll be good in the back, definitely, and just to see the younger players grow and see them work together to get more chances on the field.
