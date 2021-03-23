Varsity experience may never be as important as it is in 2021.
It’s why Todd Olmstead smiles as he looks at his roster, seeing four players who had at least 17 at-bats as sophomores, including two who played in all 21 games. The foursome will provide a calming presence in Derby’s lineup, but wreak havoc among opposing pitchers.
The time at Panther Field is just a snippet of why the longtime coach is eager to get the season started. A lengthy list of upperclassmen will vie for varsity time, but it’s why Derby’s longtime coach is excited to get his players on the field.
“[Lack of varsity outside of those four] is where the question marks are because we didn’t get to see the sophomores and juniors,” Olmstead said. “… It’s going to be fun and enlightening every day.”
Olmstead also said it’s a perfect setup with an older roster, understanding that it’s one wave of upperclass- men after the other.
“We’re back to where we were when I took over and that’s senior heavy,” he said. “It’s a very tight group of seniors.”
Kade Snodgrass is its top returning hitter in 2021. As a sophomore, Snodgrass (.405 batting) carried the third-best on-base percent- age on its roster. The senior will primarily play in the middle infield.
“He is going to man the middle of the field and hit like he has for two years,” Olmstead said. “… we got to regionals [when he was a sophomore] and he wanted to show that it was his job and he took over.”
While his sophomore season painted a slightly different picture, Olm- stead said Coleson Syring is poised to break out in his final year in a Panther uniform. Derby’s coach doesn’t need to rewind far to see what the left fielder is capable of, hitting three home runs as a freshman and knocking in 19 runs.
Olmstead said he has told his now senior that he wants to see him recapture that edge and simply “play the game.”
“He’s going to have one of those freshman-type years for us again,” Olmstead said. “There’s no pressure and he has learned through football about just playing. He’s going to have a really big year.”
The longtime Derby coach said Reid Liston offers a tantalizing package of skills. Whether it’s ability to play outfield,
eat innings on the mound or perform in the batter’s box, he is ready to see what his senior can offer.
Olmstead said Liston’s ability to track the ball defensively is as good as any outfielder he has had, but also offers an ability to string together at bats at the plate.
“When he gets a hit in the first inning, he isn’t getting out the rest of the day,” he said. “It’s not that he won’t have a good day if he doesn’t, but if he comes out and things are going well … look out because he’s that type of player.”
Grant Ash is set to be Derby’s No. 1 starting pitcher once the season opens. He also brings back starting experience from his sophomore year and Olmstead is eager to see what he can bring to the field.
“He had a really good summer on the mound,” Olmstead said. “His teammates have said he also killed it in the fall … I’m excited because he is a competitor on the mound.”
Olmstead said Syring, Liston, senior Jace Jenkins and junior Luke Wester- man (also infield) will also pitch through the season.
A potential wild card is sophomore Mitchell Johnson, who can attack hitters as a left-hander.
Perhaps Derby’s biggest
asset to a collection of experienced and younger pitchers will be catcher Luke Stewart. Not only did the senior hit .328 as a sophomore, but he is praised by Olmstead and his staff for his ability to call a game behind the plate.
“As a pitcher, it’s huge having that relationship with your catcher and trust that you can throw it in the dirt and knowing it’ll be fine,” Olmstead added.
The Derby coach said Stewart will likely be a regular in the No. 3 hole, presenting an uncharac- teristic problem of also not wanting to remove him for a courtesy runner. Stewart is a threat to steal and also scored 14 runs two years ago.
Right field, first base and third base remain question marks, but Olmstead said there are at least four candidates to handle the corners. He also said three players have stood out in right and might have to play left if Syring is on the mound.
Between what’s returning offensively and putting Stewart behind the plate, Olmstead said it should provide a sense of normalcy and relief for his pitching staff.
“We really have a chance to be special with our offense,” Olmstead added.
A WORD FROM 2020: Coleson Syring
Q: What was the biggest lesson you learned personally after losing last season due to COVID-19?
A: I don't want to take my career for granted. You don't want to see your season end like it did last year and to see your senior year cancelled before it even starts. That has pushed me and everybody else harder and harder. We’re working together for one goal and that’s winning a state championship.
Q: With the season cancelled, what were some of the workouts or training tools you used to keep going through the spring?
A: It was shut down a little bit and it was harder to work out, get BP, fly balls and ground balls, but I worked out when I could.
Q: Having played multiple sports together for much of your life, what has made this senior class in baseball so special?
A: I don’t think there has been a group that has known each other as long we have. Almost every single one of us grew up in Derby together and we’ve done everything together. We’ve been friends since we were little. It’s one of the best things to have as a team because you don’t have to introduce yourselves to one another because we’re already on the same page.
Q: After struggling offensively as a sophomore, what are some of the steps you’ve taken to become a stabilizing force inside Derby’s lineup?
A: I’m definitely ready to improve off of that season. I have personal goals, but I want to do what coach [Todd] Olmstead and [Jarrod] Foster and my brothers need me to do. We want to get to that state championship and whatever that need is I’m going to do.
