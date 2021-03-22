One look at the Derby girls’ track depth chart and it’s hard to find holes. Even though a state meet hasn’t been held since 2019, the experience is still in place.
Of the 10 entries that it took to state two years ago, six of those return to the roster in 2021 and give the program high hopes of where it could stand at season’s end.
“Our distance and sprint groups are absolutely going to score points,” assistant coach Austin Wuthrich said. “We just have to find some field events that can help out. We have a good chance to be successful as a team.”
(NOTE: Wuthrich spoke on the Derby roster due to familiarity and proximity of the hiring of new head coach Cedric Shell. To see an introduction of Shell, CLICK HERE.)
Senior Aneesa Abdul-Hameed leads its sprints, returning as a two-time state qualifier and four- time state medalist. Jada Hopson will join her teammate in the sprints. The junior was also a part of a record-setting 4x100M relay (49.66).
“Jada will be in the sprints and be one of our top two or three girls,” Wuthrich said. “… She might have a shot to be in our jumps as well.”
Junior Chloe Igo will be a part of that relay and also run the 100M and 300M hurdles. She found a home in the latter race, qualifying for state as a freshman (15th, 51.17).
Wuthrich praised Igo’s upside, feeling like there is a lot the Derby staff has yet to see.
“She has good natural speed and she’s pretty long,” he said. “She showed promise in the hurdles and that’s a really tough thing to find.”
The distance races don’t lack for runners in Derby green. Juniors Abigail
Monaghan, Vivian Kalb and Bridget McAdam are back on the roster after participating in the state-qualifying 4x800M relay as freshmen (14th, 10:38.61).
The depth doesn’t stop there. Junior Gretta McEntire and new track teammate Haley McComb (ran cross country in the fall) offer versatility in the events. That still doesn’t include freshman Katie Hazen, who was Derby’s top finisher at state cross country last fall.
Four of those runners are also three-time state qualifiers in cross country.
“Coach [Amber] Chapman has done a great job with this group,” Wuthrich said. “They’re a great group of girls and they’re passionate and very talented. They compete and expect a lot of each other.”
The roster is not quite as deep on the track for the Derby boys.
Junior Corey Akins does offer a promising skillset in the sprints. Wuthrich said the future college cornerback has seen the benefit of what this speed training will do for him on the football field.
Wuthrich said senior Christian Crawford will also find time on the track and doesn’t stand too far behind Akins’ times. Alongside that duo, Wuthrich noted that freshman Derek Hubbard will likely carve out a role in the sprints and the 4x100M relay.
“[Corey] doesn’t have as much track experience, but he wants to put up some good times,” Wuthrich said. “… He wants to put up some good times and and he knows what these races could do for him.”
Junior Austin Hock will lead the distance runners after anchoring the boys’ cross country team in the fall.
Wuthrich, who is working with the throwers this spring, and the staff spoke of the promise surrounding junior Jonas Vickers and sophomore
Leshaon Davis in the throws. He also said that Chris Thomsen and Cole Farquhar offer good depth in the group.
“Vickers popped off a 45- to 46-foot shot put as a freshman and he’s only gotten bigger, faster and stronger since then,” Wuthrich said. “I feel like we can get him to 50 feet in the shot and before this year, he had never thrown the discus. We feel good about that as well.”
A WORD FROM 2020: Abigail Monaghan
Q: What was the biggest lesson you learned personally after losing last season due to COVID-19?
A: Honestly, I learned to appreciate sports more because at first when COVID happened, I was like, “oh yay, I don’t have to run as much; I can be lazy,” but then after maybe a couple of weeks I was really bored. I missed my friends and I missed competing."
Q: With the season being cancelled what were some of the workouts or training tools you used to keep going through the spring?
A: Our coach, she sends out a Google calendar or Google spreadsheet with all of our workouts on it. She shared it with us and we just kept practicing as if the season weren’t cancelled, so we just kept continuing with those workouts.
Q: What has made the relationships of this distance group so special since you all arrived in high school?
A: I don't know. We're all really close in age. Most of us are pretty much juniors, so maybe the age level just has something to do with it. Other than that, even our freshman, Katie, we're all really close with her, too.
Q: How are you guys deciding which distance events best fit each runner?
A: We're kind of just basing it off of freshman year times because our meets, we just looked at our times from the races and we were just trying to see which ones were our best. For example, our past coach, coach [Jimmy] Adams, he told me [to] try to focus more on the 3200m rather than the 1600m because I put too much time in the 1600m and that just took away from regionals, so I didn’t do as well in the 3200m.
