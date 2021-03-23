Jimmy Adams sat down to draw lineups for swim meets and faced a dilemma. It wasn’t a matter of numbers with a roster of nearly 40 swimmers. However, it was making sure he could balance a deep roster across each event through the spring.
Simply stated, it’s a dilemma that is more a dream for a coach.
Especially for a coach who saw the first season under his watch be closed after just two weeks of practice.
“You couldn’t ask for more,” the second-year coach said. “I’m pretty excited about what I see and how hard the girls are working.”
There is a strong balance of veteran and youth swimmers on the Derby roster. Even with its youth, though, it’s only applied to the experience within the high school program. Numerous swimmers are active in clubs throughout the year.
The experience is built around four swimmers (seniors Sophia DiGregorio and Alexus Gashler, and juniors Emery Squires and Laci Simon) who were a part of a 2019 league championship and all placed in the top five of at least one event. The title was the program’s first since 2007.
DiGregorio has been heavily involved in the Derby roster since she was a freshman. She is in relays as well as the 100- yard butterfly. She took second (1:05.87) in the race at league as a sophomore.
Adams said they ran time trials toward the end of tryouts and immediately noticed DiGregorio’s conditioning as she is an active athlete outside of swimming.
“She loves the fly and she had the fastest 50 split for us,” he said. “It bodes well because she is physically in wonderful shape. She isn’t close to where she can be endurance-wise. It’s exciting to see that she can even muscle her way through it.”
Squires swam in three events at the league championships as a freshman and she’ll be a pillar on the 2021 roster thanks to her in-season and club experience.
She won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:17.57) in that meet and Adams said she has only gotten better.
“Her breaststroke time was outstanding [even as a freshman],” he said. “She can cover any events she needs to and be competitive in any of them.”
Simon swam in the 200- yard medley and freestyle relay in that meet. The Derby coach said she and Squires serve as an example of how strong their junior class stands today.
“She’s a part of that junior class of girls that came in as freshmen and are just amazing athletes,” he said. “They’re hard workers.”
DiGregorio is not planning to dive this year, but Adams said they are working with as many as eight through the first three weeks of practices. That includes Gashler, who took third (277.40) at league as a sophomore. He also pointed out that senior Danielle Wheeler will be a focal point of the diving roster under dive coach Sam Pinkerton.
Adams also praised senior Lexi Pitts for her versatility and experience alongside Derby’s five seniors.
Having coached junior Marlee Moeder through the summer, the Derby coach is excited to see what she can bring through the high school season. A member of the Pantherettes, Adams said Moeder has a lot of natural ability in the pool.
“She does company dance and is with the Pantherettes as well,” he said. “It’s a huge time commitment but she is very talented. She’d come out in the summer and rival and compete with year-round club girls.”
Adams said that freshman Izzy McCabe and sophomore Elizabeth Barclay will not need long to compete for state qualifications this spring.
“We were real excited to see what [Barclay] could do as a freshman and she’s super versatile,” Adams said. “She should be close to qualifying in multiple events this year. She [and McCabe] are going to have an impact.”
It’s an exciting stretch for Panther swimming. Along with the girls’ recent success, the boys won their third-straight league championship under Adams in February.
While they compete in different seasons, the longtime coach sees the two programs building off of one another.
“We’re in a peak for swimming here,” Adams said. “They all know each other and some of the boys and girls serve as managers for each others’ teams… Being around each other, both teams see the expectations of what the coaches want and they want each other to do well. It looks good for our swimming programs and Derby as a whole.”
A WORD FROM 2020: Emery Squires
Q: What was the biggest lesson you learned personally after losing last season due to COVID-19?
A: The biggest lesson I learned is to be really appreciative. You don't know what you have until you don't have it. Losing the season was really rough because it was supposed to be amazing season or Derby overall.
Q: With the season being cancelled, what were some of the workouts or training tools you used to keep going through the spring?
A: I ran quite a bit. I've always done swimming. Swimming's been my whole life since I was 8 years old, so losing that and not being able to be in the pool I had to rely on other activities that I've never really tried before like running, biking and weightlifting in my room. It was a lot of fun to learn how my body can handle other sports.
Q: The swim roster is loaded with young talent. What do you believe will allow this team to compete with the area's best talent?
A: I think if we learn to work together as one team we'll be able to do whatever we need to win. The more we get to know each other, the better we could do overall.
Q: Which of your events do you believe will be your strongest in 2021 and what will you be participating in?
A: I'm a pretty wide-range swimmer; I do a lot of different events. I'm pretty excited for the 100-yard breaststroke and the 500-yard freestyle because there's a lot of strong talent this year doing that and I think it'd be a lot of fun.
