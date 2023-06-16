July 4
42nd Annual Firecracker Race • High Park, 2801 E. James St.
4-mile at 7:30 a.m./1-mile at 8:30 a.m.
Join the Derby Running Club for the 41st annual Derby Firecracker Race. Cash rewards for the fastest runners as well as age group awards.
Independence Day Parade "American Dream"
10-11 a.m.
The parade, sponsored by Derby VFW Post 7253, begins at Panther Stadium (just east of Madison Ave. & Woodlawn Blvd.), proceeds west on Madison to Georgie, south on Georgie to Market, east on Market back to Panther Stadium (see map below). To enter the parade, visit www.vfw7253.org. If you have questions, call the Derby VFW Post at 789-8244 or email cmd@vfw7253.org.
Derby Historical Museum • Woodlawn & Market
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The museum has something for all ages. Admission is free, donations are welcome.
Fire Station 81 Open House • 715 E. Madison Ave.
10:30 a.m. to noon
Derby firefighters will have fire trucks on display along with the Fire Safety House following the parade.
Derby Twins Baseball • Panther Field, Woodlawn & Market
6-9 p.m.
Enjoy America’s favorite pastime before the fireworks show. The Derby Twins will take on the Mulvane Patriots. Free.
Fireworks in the Park • High Park, 2801 E. James St.
6-10:30 p.m.
Fireworks at approx. 9:40 p.m.
Bring a blanket and lawn chair and enjoy a fun evening in Derby at High Park. Bring a picnic dinner or purchase from one of the food trucks. ADA parking will be available at the Darrell Zimmerman Family Shelter parking lot. No personal fireworks or alcoholic beverages allowed in the park. Questions? Call Public Works at 788-0301 or email info@derbyweb.com.
ALL ABOUT FIREWORKS
If you’re planning to purchase and shoot fireworks in Derby, here’s what you need to know:
When to Buy Fireworks
Fireworks can be purchased from June 27 – July 5.
• Shoot fireworks where you buy them. Fireworks purchased out of state or outside the Derby city limits may be illegal to shoot in Derby.
When to Shoot Fireworks
June 27-July 2: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
July 3-4: 8 a.m. to midnight (sales end at 11 p.m.)
July 5: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
It is illegal to shoot fireworks in the following places:
• On public property, including streets and parks in the Derby city limits.
• Within 100 feet of a gas pump, filling station or building in which gas or flammable liquids are sold.
• Within 100 feet of a fireworks stand or facility where fireworks are stored.
• From, into, out of, on, under, or in the direction of a car, whether moving or parked.
Clean up your mess
Please clean up your fireworks debris. Do not leave fireworks debris in the street. Not only is the debris litter, it can clog the stormwater drains if it washes away or is blown into the drains.
Who to Call
Call 911 to report the illegal use of fireworks only.
Sedgwick County will staff a fireworks/nuisance, non-emergency line, 316-290-1011, from July 2-5 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.
This number should be used for fireworks complaints and other general nuisances, such as loud parties, during this operational period. If there is something on fire, injuries that have been sustained, fights or disturbances, or anything of a more critical nature occurring that would require the immediate assistance of law enforcement, firefighters, or EMS paramedics, citizens should call 911 directly.
AREA EVENTS
Annual Mulvane 4th of July Parade
July 4, Starts at noon
Parade route: 2nd & Wildcat Blvd. to 2nd & Main. Community celebration in Main St. Park with watermelon and ice cream.
