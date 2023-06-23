2023 Parade Route
The annual Independence Day parade in Derby will start at 10 a.m. July and proceed down its traditional route: east down Madison Avenue from Panther Stadium to Georgie, then south to Market Street and back east to Panther Stadium. This year's theme is "American Dream." Individuals/organizations wanting to sign up can do so at www.vfw7253.org.

