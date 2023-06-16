Shocker Fireworks
101 W. Patriot
Contact person:
- Dennis Frasco
316-304-6540
dfrasco2624@gmail.com
- Melissa Hackett
316-390-9698
Mhackett01@gmail.com
Ka-Boomers
1300 N. Nelson Drive
Contact person:
- Dan Bunjer
402-314-0857
kaboomersfireworks@yahoo.com
- Mike Martin
316-204-1911
Wholesale Fireworks
331 W. Patriot
1713 E. Patriot
1807 E. Patriot
Contact person:
- Lynette White
316-200-8350
lynette@wholesalefireworks.com
- Jacob Mariette
316-305-8107
Phantom Fireworks Eastern Region, LLC
200 W Greenway St
Contact person:
- Winston Stevens
912-201-1733
wslavens@fireworks.com
- Joe Witter
801-946-5313
Big Daddy’s Fireworks
1001 N. K-15
Contact person:
- Bob Sweet
620-728-9494
Robert-sweet@hotmail.com
- Logan Sweet
620-200-3055
Bellino Fireworks
1700 E. Patriot
407 W Patriot
1624 N Rock Rd
Contact person:
- Kaela Riepl
402-935-1916
kaela@bellinoenterprises.com
- Frederico Castagnini
720-938-4183
