2023 City of Derby Fireworks Stands.jpg

Shocker Fireworks

101 W. Patriot

Contact person:

Ka-Boomers

1300 N. Nelson Drive

Contact person:

  • Mike Martin
    316-204-1911

Wholesale Fireworks

331 W. Patriot

1713 E. Patriot

1807 E. Patriot

Contact person:

  • Jacob Mariette
    316-305-8107

Phantom Fireworks Eastern Region, LLC

200 W Greenway St

Contact person:

  • Joe Witter
    801-946-5313

Big Daddy’s Fireworks

1001 N. K-15

Contact person:

  • Logan Sweet
    620-200-3055

Bellino Fireworks

1700 E. Patriot

407 W Patriot

1624 N Rock Rd

Contact person:

  • Frederico Castagnini
    720-938-4183
