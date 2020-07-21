This photo shows longtime Derby residents Rebah and Charlie Hubbard attending a Derby Rotary luncheon in February of 2017, just before moving to Minnesota to be closer to family. It may be one of the last photos of them taken together in Derby. The Hubbard Arts Center is named after Charlie and you can read more about that on pages six and seven.
Married in 1949, the couple lived in Derby for more than 60 years. Charlie and Rebah loved Derby, and it showed in the many ways they both gave back to the community over the years.
Their legacy lives on through Charlie’s work in the school district, Rotary, Chamber of Commerce and the Derby Historical Museum; while Rebah’s lives on through her work with the Derby Public Library, the school district and not to mention both of their involvement in the First Presbyterian Church. Rebah also spent 12 years on the board of the Derby Public Library and ran the church library.
