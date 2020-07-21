While it looks nothing like it did years ago, Derby optometrist Laura Branstetter can still remember school dances being held in the lunchroom for junior high school students.
That space, last known as the Sixth Grade Center lunchroom and Central Kitchen, is now part of the recently opened Hubbard Arts Center at 309 N. Woodlawn and a resource for the Derby Recreation Center's programming. But at one time, young teens enjoyed sock hops – along with a few surprises when they crushed pieces of food that remained on the floor.
"I do remember stepping in something," Branstetter said.
Outside of dances, there was a lot of socializing as the room was a good place to get a break in the day to visit with friends and engage in that time-tested practice that almost all students know: exchanging and bartering food items.
After a $2 million renovation project, the structure has had a complete makeover.
"The transformation is amazing in the lunchroom and the whole building," she said. "It looks nothing like the prior classrooms and cafeteria."
Like Branstetter, Susan Swaney also has fond memories of the lunchroom.
"There were some good times," she said.
Swaney and her family moved to Derby in 1954 when she was 7, and she grew up in the Derby school system.
One teacher and her long, braided hair was a fixture there, and Swaney said while she was probably 40, like many adults, she looked much older to the youngsters.
Derby High School Principal Tim Hamblin, who went through the city's schools as a student and also has spent his professional career in them, also recalls a lot of fun times in that lunchroom, including the dances.
"They were typical junior high things: all the girls on one side and boys on the other," he said.
And like Branstetter, Hamblin recalls all the food bartering, especially for the much-treasured cinnamon rolls.
"That started way back in the lines before you even got to the serving point," he said with a laugh.
And when a bunch of ninth graders showed up on a Monday at lunch with T-shirts from famed rock band REO Speedwagon, which had played the previous Saturday at the Kansas Coliseum, "everyone thought they were so cool," Hamblin said.
Derby Public School Food Supervisor Martha Lawson said the district had two kitchens until 1975, when they merged at what is now the Center.
Food service changes with the times
A classroom was eliminated, additional ovens were brought in and the staff was combined, she said. The district served 1,200 to 1,300 meals in 1965 and now serves close to 5,000 lunches.
Menus and food preparation have changed during the years, she said.
"Today we buy our cheese shredded and our chicken in the form of nuggets," she said. "However, in the early 1970s we served roasted turkeys, homemade pizza," she said.
They also used whole chickens for baked chicken and fried the livers and gizzards as a treat for teachers.
The earliest figures for labor are from 1982 when the food service had 43 employees. Today, it has 58 employees working both full- and part-time and has a building just to the southwest of the old facility.
During the years, the building with the food served many different roles.
The junior high was where the fire station is now and the students in the three grades walked down to the lunchroom no matter what the weather was. The classrooms east of the lunchroom were used at one time for English, math and science classes, Hamblin said.
But then in the early 1980s, there were a lot of changes underway and the district went to a middle school concept and a four-grade high school. What is now Derby Middle School served as the high school until the present-day school on Rock Road was opened in the spring of 1994.
As far as the building's age, there's a bit of hazy memory involved. After speaking to his older siblings, Hamblin said the space now known as the arts center dates to the early 1960s. Another person involved with its history put it at 1965 and the county appraiser's office put two dates on it: 1952 and 1970.
While the precise date may be difficult to pin down, all involved, including Swaney, agree that the structure of the building itself is solid and will serve the community for more years to come.
Swaney, a longtime community volunteer and supporter, is on the board of directors of the Derby Historical Museum which was, at one time, the city's only school and its high school.
The building is adjacent to the lunchroom and Swaney is pleased with the arrangement. That includes having the museum making use of the former lunchroom space for its annual Christmas tree fundraiser, which will now be in its fourth year.
The museum had it there for its first two years, but had to move it last year due to construction.
A 'win-win' situation
At one time, the museum had title to that property, but couldn't afford to operate it, so it passed it on to the city, which arranged a contract to have the Derby Recreation Commission operate it. It was necessary to have the city have title because it can issue bonds, but the DRC cannot.
Swaney said the resulting arts and activity center is a great success.
"It's beautiful now and very impressive," she said. "I'm delighted that it happened."
It also is a solid investment.
"That was a win-win situation that the building was not destroyed," she said. "It was way too valuable a piece of property to have a bulldozer go in there and tear it down. That would have been very sad."
She credits former Superintendent of Derby Schools Charlie Hubbard and former DRC Superintendent Frank Seitz for the "foresight to go ahead with it."
"They looked to the future and they found ways to make it happen," she said.
There was to be a dedication ceremony in April, but that was delayed due to the COVID-19 situation.
The 19,181-square-foot center is the newest addition to the DRC and the dedicated home of the "ArtSpot" DRC art programs. ArtSpot has dedicated spaces for multiple art forms including 2D and 3D art, pottery, painting, glass fusing, culinary arts and dance.
Also included is a commercial-grade demonstration kitchen simply called "The Kitchen,” a digital media studio called "The Cove,” and a large multipurpose room called The Gallery.
The Gallery is home to the Rec Station as well as a rental space for weddings and family or business gatherings.
Branstetter said having an arts center is refreshing.
"Currently, so much emphasis in school and life in general is about technology and science, and many schools are dropping art programs due to budgets," she said.
While she didn't have much time with her busy school schedule to take art classes and said she's "not very good at it," Branstetter said she's planning to take some cooking and pottery classes in the near future.
District Superintendent Heather Bohaty, who has taken a tour of the interior, said she's pleased to see the building's new life.
"It has been totally transformed and is a beautiful facility," she said. "I'm glad that it worked out and can be used by many people for years to come."
