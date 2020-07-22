Arts programming is soaring in Derby after the opening of the Hubbard Arts Center.
After seeing these classes and spaces shrink after Derby Recreation Center remodels, this longtime local building has been turned into a multi-dimensional space for a wide array of activities.
“Every single amenity in each room was meant to provide to the community in some way,” DRC Superintendent Chris Drum said. “We set our sights on providing spaces in this facility that would be multipurpose in nature … not only is this a dedicated arts center, but it encompasses many forms of art.”
As the partnering architect from Schafer, Johnson, Cox and Frey, Stacy Christie said this facility provides Derby with a way to stand out from the crowd.
“For Derby to be the size that it is and to have a building of this caliber, it’s unbelievable,” she said. “It shows people are dedicated to the arts and to the city. The fact the city was a part of it makes it even more special.”
Given the age of the facility, Christie said credit goes to all construction crews and the vision of the DRC to make the Hubbard Arts Center what it is today.
“From what it was to what it is now, it blows me away,” she said. “… It was an older school building and it was discussed to possibly tear it down. The fact that we were able to rehab it into a beautiful, functional facility, I’m really impressed that it turned out as well as it did.”
STUDIO H
This studio will be multipurpose, but be the home of dance classes for all ages.
This space, which has been most popular for its 3- and 4-year-old ballerina classes, will also feature cameras that will allow guardians and parents to sit in the lobby and watch dancers/teams perform.
“If parents sit in there, it can be really distracting,” Christie said. “If they can watch without being in the room – it’s a cool thing that they thought of.”
THE COVE
This is a digital media studio that will allow recording of podcast, voice and instrument recording. It’ll also include DJ mixing upon completion.
While plans for future expansion are not in question, DRC Director of IT Rob McDonald said the studio is built to encompass all components of audio recordings.
“We want to start just with sound and everything is built for sound,” McDonald said. “We’re going to make it known for that right now.”
ART SPOT 2D & 3D
Among other items, these studios will include painting, drawing, carving, pottery and sculpting.
Art Spot 2D will apply to things that are on paper and canvas as well as some glasswork. Sewing will also be included. This space was also built for storage and display of paintings and other drawings.
“It’s a very flexible space as far as moving things around and moving things in,” Director of Facilities Darcie Parkhurst said. “We’ll be doing a lot of different types of classes in there … when we looked at the classes we wanted to put in there, it was prioritizing things that don’t ‘jump’ off the paper at you.”
Art Spot 3D will prioritize the clay, hand-building and pottery classes.
“We realized [3D classes] would be a bit of our messier classes,” Parkhurst said. “Some of that stuff gets on the floor, but we’ve installed floor drains that run out to a clay trap on the outside of our building … the ease of the cleanup was a big part of what activities would be going on in there.”
Parkhurst identified that these spaces will be adjusted in the event they decide to offer more options for classes and activities.
“There are so many arts that are up-and-coming with different technology and 3-D printing,” she said. “… If we did bring something like that, would it be in the 3D studio? It might not be. For the things we offer and the things we’re thinking about … it’s ultimately our art spot and branded it as such.”
INNOVATION EAST & WEST
This space, which has a capacity of 28 per side, is a meeting room that can be converted into two separate areas. It’ll be used for DRC programs and also be rentable space. There is a combined 1,160 square feet between both sides of Innovation. The west space is approximately 80 square feet larger than the east side. There is also a kitchenette that is part of Innovation.
This space will house its share of DRC-based meetings, but will serve as a potentially popular rental spot for smaller community gatherings.
THE GALLERY
This space was last known as the Sixth Grade Center lunchroom and was part of the district’s Central Kitchen. It has now been redone and become the largest gathering area of the Hubbard Arts Center.
After borrowing space inside USD 260 over the last eight years, this space will be the new home for Recreation Station. At 5,000 square feet, it’ll also be open to the public for renting any day of the week. As a large space, it could feature large banquets or benefit events as well as weddings or other family and business events.
KITCHEN
The new Hubbard Arts Center kitchen will be able to be used by all ages and skill levels. Classes will include baking, cultural and seasonal cooking as well as quick and easy treats. While it can be attached to rentals for The Gallery, it won’t be rentable by itself. Classes in this space range from 3 years to adults.
The kitchen will be a dedicated hands-on space, allowing community members to cook, bake and prepare all dishes themselves. There will be six different instructors through all kitchen classes.
One of the key additions to this space was two 65-inch TVs that allow class members to follow along and replicate the chefs and instructors.
TECHNOLOGY
Parkhurst praised McDonald and consultant Carey Hoffman in the development of the building’s technology.
It’s the connectivity of both the Derby Recreation Center and the Hubbard Arts Center, but also details such as USB ports in the outlets through the new facility.
“They talked about that extensively,” Parkhurst said. “Carey is the one that Rob worked with on those specific components. Carey had so much knowledge on that, but Rob kept bringing up the USB plan because he has been to many places and he has thought that was an awesome idea.”
Gateway Wireless & Network Services, which is owned and operated by Derby resident Brent Renberger, ran the fiber-optic line between the two facilities. Employees can work on the same server in each building and if anyone calls the Derby Recreation Commission, the phone will ring in both buildings.
“It helps us out as a whole because there are more people answering the phones and being able to help immediately,” Parkhurst added.
In the event of inclement weather or any other emergency, there will also be a PA system that will allow them to communicate with both buildings.
PARKING
An “intricate” process commenced while the Derby Recreation Commission figured out parking arrangements for its newest facility.
Roughly 10-12 spots were provided at the front of the Hubbard Arts Center and there is also parking available on the south side of the building and in front of the Derby History Museum.
Drum said they communicated with the school district and the City of Derby to develop a parking agreement for the spaces south of the tennis courts, beside the food service center and north of the school’s maintenance and operations building.
“It was a process for us to get that done, but it was very worthwhile,” Drum said. “We’re closely working with the school to not conflict with any of their activities and needs for parking.”
