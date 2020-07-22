Five separate rentable spaces are set to be made available at the Hubbard Arts Center.
These will be made available on Sept. 21. They will then first be used on Oct. 1 as all requests have to be made at least 10 days in advance. Each of these dates are subject to change due to COVID-19 and any other recommendations by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The rentable areas of the Hubbard Arts Center include The Gallery (main room), The Cove (sound studio), Innovation East and West (classroom/smaller conference areas) and Studio H (dance).
With space at a premium between Madison Avenue Central Park and Warren Riverview, Derby Recreation staff said they have filled a void in Derby.
“If you’re from Derby, you want to stay in this area [for events],” Director of Facilities Darcie Parkhurst said. “We feel like the need is there. I don’t feel like we’re over-saturating the market because the need is out there for these things.”
Parkhurst said they conducted an open assessment of all facilities in Derby and surrounding communities, determining the best path toward rental rates. All of these rates can be found on page 21.
“We were looking at what comparable-sized venues were doing,” Parkhurst said. “… Obviously with our rental spaces, they are all vastly different.”
Realizing that needs of weekday and weekend rentals would be different also became a key distinction. All five rentable spaces have fees separated by time of day and length of the rent.
While there might be a stronger desire to book an entire day over the weekend, Parkhurst said they expect a push for daily, hourly rentals. For non-specialized events (not including The Cove and Studio H), weekday and during business hour rentals range from $30 to $75 per hour.
“Users may include schools or city meetings, so we really wanted to establish hourly rates during the week,” Parkhurst added.
With that also comes birthday parties, wedding receptions and class reunions, which opens the door to larger block rentals that come from 4:00 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday and 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on a Sunday. Each of these rentals ranges from $600 (Sunday) to $1400 (Saturday night).
All rates also include supervisor/staff fees for after-business hour rentals.
All weekday rentals can be set up and arranged by the group using the facility, but the Hubbard Arts Center staff will do setup, teardown and cleaning with an additional fee. Each of the weekend rentals include teardown and cleaning after the event concludes; however, setup comes with an additional cost.
The kitchen attached to The Gallery cannot be used to cook prior to an event. It will only be used to heat or warm up food
and/or drinks. It also will not be rentable by itself.
“With the program we’re offering and the space we have … if they have The Gallery, they can add The Kitchen,” Parkhurst said. “It won’t stand alone
[and be rentable by itself].”
The Gallery, which sits at 5,000 square feet, is by far the biggest space and can include up to 500 occupants.
Parkhurst said she feels both Innovation East and West will be popular during the workday or for a brief rental on a weekend. These spaces, which are significantly smaller than The Gallery and can be booked together, can have 18 tables or chairs or 28 people on each side.
“You’re envisioning a weekend birthday party or a baby shower,” Parkhurst said. “It’s a small get-together where they want to have a space for a few hours. During the week, again, that might be a luncheon or someone coming in because we have a kitchenette in there. Someone could come do a lunch with a speaker or a meeting offsite.”
The Cove will include rates for groups and/or individuals who know how to run the sound equipment, but there will be fees for having a technician present.
“We really tried to focus on technology that was good and serves its purpose, but also be easy to use,” Parkhurst added.
Studio H is also rentable for individual or smaller dance groups who need a rehearsal or practice space. These range from $30 during business hours to $45 outside of business hours.
The Hubbard Arts Center has also included discounts for nonprofits and military groups. All nonprofits (churches, 501(c)3, chamber of commerce, class reunions) inside of USD 260 are eligible for one rental per year at 50 percent off. That falls to 30 percent for any of these groups outside of the district lines.
There will also be a 50 percent discount on all rates to nonprofits associated or based at McConnell Air Force Base or other military entities.
HUBBARD ART CENTER RENTAL RATES
THE GALLERY
210/500 occupants ($50/hour to add kitchen for weekday hourly rate, $250 flat fee for weekend block options, $50 damage deposit for weekday, $500 for weekend block options)
|MON-TH
|FRIDAY
|MON-TH
|(9a-6p)
|(9a-4p)
|(& outside business hours)
|$75/hour
|$75/hour
|$90/hour
|FRI & SUN
|SATURDAY
|SAT-SUN
|(4p-midnight)
|(4p-midnight)
|(7a-3p)
|$800
|$1400
|$600
INNOVATION E & W
(36 tables & chairs 56 occupants, $150 damage deposit)
|MON-FRI
|OUTSIDE OF BUSINESS HOURS
|(9a-6p)
|$45/hour
|$60/hour
INNOVATION E OR W SEPARATELY
(Each include 18 tables & chairs, 28 room capacity, $50 damage deposit for each space individually)
|MON-FRI
|OUTSIDE OF BUSINESS HOURS
|(9a-6p)
|$30/hour
|$45/hour
THE COVE
($50 damage deposit)
|MON-FRI
|OUTSIDE OF BUSINESS HOURS
|(9a-6p)
|DIY: $60/hour
|DIY: $75/hour
|w/ technician: $100/hour
|w/ technician: $100/hour
STUDIO
($50 damage deposit)
|MON-FRI
|OUTSIDE OF BUSINESS HOURS
|(9a-6p)
|$30/hour
|$45/hour
ADDITIONAL NOTES
• All rentals outside of business hours (MON-FRI, 9a-6p) will be subject to two-hour requirement.
• The Gallery is rented by half days on weekends. The space is available to rent for the full day.
If available, $100 per additional hour for The Gallery and $50 per additional hour for The Kitchen.
• Additional fees would be added for setup/teardown and cleaning on weekday hourly rentals of The Gallery. Breakdown and cleaning of The Gallery is included in weekend block options. An additional fee is required for setup in weekend block rentals.
• Audio/visual can be used in The Gallery if available. Podium available in Gallery & Innovation.
• Nonprofit organizations in USD 260 are eligible for one rental per year at 50 percent discount. This includes churches, 501(c)3, chamber of commerce, class reunions. Same option is available to nonprofits outside of the district, but at 30 percent discount.
• There is a 50 percent discount on all rates to nonprofits based at or associated with McConnell Air Force Base and military groups (Army, Navy etc.) That could be holiday parties, training events and off-site retreats.
• New Year’s Eve rentals of The Gallery are subject to additional terms and require vacating by 1:30 a.m.
