Back in 2012, the Derby Recreation Commission took on a renovation project to enhance fitness capabilities at its main rec center given a growing need.
One unfortunate side effect of those efforts was the loss of the DRC’s dedicated art studios – though the organization partnered with USD 260 to continue offering such programs.
Still, the move to create more fitness space left the DRC searching for a home for art programs – a search which is finally coming to fruition with the opening of the Hubbard Arts Center (309 N. Woodlawn) this summer.
DRC Superintendent Chris Drum said the organization began pursuing a “dedicated art center” shortly after renovations started in 2012.
Looking all over town, the perfect spot soon made itself available. Because while the DRC was searching for that arts space, USD 260 was vacating the sixth grade enrollment center just across the street from the DRC’s main building.
Once that option was identified, DRC staff began working with the Derby Historical Society and Museum, which was connected to that space. Chiefly, they were working with friend of the DRC Charlie Hubbard who was integral in creating a partnership between the DRC, historical society and USD 260.
“Tearing this building down was going to be very cost-prohibitive, and so we began working with them and established this concept of this building becoming an art center,” Drum said. “Really, what we had been looking for, it was the best case scenario because it’s so close to the DRC and all the other places where we were looking, we didn’t have that advantage of being this close. It really became appealing to us.”
Initially, there were some hiccups trying to create the Hubbard Arts Center. Derby public schools originally vacated the property and gifted it to the historical society with the intent of the society and the DRC entering an owner/tenant relationship (as the DRC cannot own real property).
However, due to taxing liabilities on museums, that original relationship would not work. As such, the city of Derby was brought into the partnership – a familiar position for the DRC (which leases its main building through the city). The Derby Historical Society and Museum turned around and gifted the property to the city, which entered into another lease agreement with the DRC. For the amount of work, Drum noted it worked out a lot cleaner than was expected.
Design work on the Hubbard Arts Center officially began in 2016, with the nearly $2 million project (much less than the construction of a new building) taking almost five years from concept to completion – but it turned out better than DRC staff could have hoped.
“It was a process, but it was well worth the wait,” Drum said. “We’re very pleased.”
Programs to be hosted at the Hubbard Arts Center will cover the broad spectrum of the arts, including painting, pottery, cooking, dance classes and more. There is a dedicated space set aside for each of those mediums, as well as The Cove – a studio space for recording podcasts, instrumental tracks and more.
Numerous spaces at the Hubbard Arts Center (including The Kitchen, The Gallery and Innovation rooms) are available for rental as well, for everything from small community meetings to wedding receptions. That is another function the DRC is trying to gain back, having lost its community room as part of the 2012 renovations as well.
While the multiple uses make it attractive to a wide audience, Drum noted the goal behind the Hubbard Arts Center is truly to focus on the arts.
“Our vision is that this will propel and springboard a culture of art throughout the entire community. We envision the Hubbard Arts Center being a hub, the home base of arts in our community, but that it provides an outlet to spread,” Drum said. “I think there’s a lot of room for us to enhance the art culture here in our community. That’s what we envision this facility doing is essentially springboarding that and letting it spread throughout the community.”
Given the history of the building, the impact of this project is something Drum thinks will resonate throughout the community – whether someone comes back to take an art class in a room they sat in during school or experience a wedding in the former cafeteria.
Community is an important aspect of the Hubbard Arts Center given the partnerships that helped bring it to life – from the building’s namesake, Charlie Hubbard, to dedicated partners like the mayor and city council – and is something Drum said should not be forgotten.
“So many people had a hand in this,” Drum said. “It was truly a community effort to get it done, so I think that’s important.”
Being without a true arts facility for those years following the fitness renovations helped DRC staff identify what a community arts center would need. Additionally, the commission’s master plan – approved by the DRC board in 2018 – helped shape a number of amenities included (i.e., The Kitchen, sound studio, dance studio, etc.).
June 15 marked the official start of programming at the Hubbard Arts Center. Catering to such a broad range of interests, Drum stated there is something to appeal to everyone in the true programming facility – they just have to come find it.
“A lot of people don’t learn about you, know about you or know what you are until they step foot in and see what you are,” Drum said. “We hope when people come in here, they will be surprised that something and some of these amenities are actually in Derby."
