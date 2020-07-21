Aimee Geist is passionate about art – but not in a pretentious or elitist way. She thinks art should be educational, accessible and community-driven.
“My vision for years has always been memorable educational experiences through the arts,” Geist said.
That’s the direction she’s aiming to take the Hubbard Arts Center as its art director.
Geist grew up in Hesston, a town she says mirrors Derby in its commitment to recreation, family, and community. She’s lived in Wichita since 1987, and graduated from Wichita State with a degree in art history.
She started college as a political science major on a debate scholarship. A few semesters in, she realized poli-sci wasn’t for her. So she got a job at an art gallery, and soon realized her true passion.
Not long after, she went back to school and changed her major to art history. From there “it’s just taken off,” she said.
Geist has years of art world experience under her belt, including over a decade at Wichita State University’s Ulrich Museum of Art, where she worked first as the education coordinator and then later as the curator of education.
During her time at the Ulrich, museum attendance increased by more than 200 percent.
Geist loves doing outreach and meeting new people. She also has an analytic, administrative side to her brain.
“How do we provide teaching opportunities where we can pay artists to teach, and how do we manage all of the things that go with that?” Geist said. “We have to organize and make sure the numbers all work. And then how do we build a community that’s interested in the arts, and tap into those people and let them know we’re here?”
Before taking on her new role at the Hubbard Arts Center, Geist worked at the Wichita Art Museum as a part-time public relations coordinator. Prior to that, she was the executive director of Arts Partners, a PreK-12 arts-in-education organization, where she increased artist program bookings by more than 100 percent.
Geist heard about the Hubbard Arts Center art director position from a friend back in November. She knew a few people who had worked for the Derby Recreation Commission over the years, and she liked what she had heard.
“The things that they said were always so positive – they love the community, love the people, love the programs,” Geist said. “The DRC sees the need to have a commitment to the arts, and that’s wonderful.”
When her friend texted her about the open position, Geist’s interest was piqued.
“[My friend] texted me and was like, ‘I’m reading [the job description], and it’s like they wrote it for you,’” Geist said. “And I read it and said, ‘Yeah, I could do this.’”
Geist started her new role in January, about “a month and a half before the universe started shutting down,” Geist said.
Amid the pandemic, she’s been doing things like hunting down sewing machines, “which apparently are in short supply right now,” she said.
As art director, Geist handles various aspects of the art programs. She determines what types of classes to offer, assesses the community’s top interests, and hunts down artists to teach classes and facilitate programs.
Her favorite artists are those who make the community part of the process.
“They may have a vision for what their work is, but they’re able to in some way take that into the community and allow the community to interpret what they’re doing, create their own work, and have it all come together,” Geist said. “That isn’t easy. You're leading a variety of people with different experiences, skill levels, backgrounds, and commitment levels. When it comes together, it becomes this amazing experience for everybody.”
Awards:
Kansas Art Education Association 2012 Museum Educator of the Year
Kansas Art Education Association Exemplary Service award
Wichita Arts Council 2013 Educator of the Year
Wichita State University 2013 Presidential Distinguished Service award
