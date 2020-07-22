What does community spirit mean to you? For me it’s working together to develop and achieve common goals. To do things together that individually none of us could accomplish. Since we began the journey of developing a new Arts Center nearly seven years ago, community spirit has taken on a new meaning. Fondly remembered by many Derby residents as the sixth grade cafeteria, the Hubbard Arts Center has been reborn into a NEW innovative Art Center that will serve citizens for many years to come. This effort required public entities, private organizations, intergovernmental partners and individual constituents planning together for the common good of the community. The Hubbard Arts Center exists today because many people bought into a common vision and guided this project to completion. The willingness of many to embrace the spirit of community and to find a way to get this project done is truly why the Hubbard Arts Center is here today.
I would like to welcome you to visit the new Hubbard Arts Center in Derby. This innovative facility is filled with opportunities for people of all ages and interests, and will provide experiences never offered before in the Derby community. The Hubbard Arts Center provides an inviting environment in every sense of the word. You will hear voices of children participating in our summer camps and the clang of pots and pans as they learn to cook for the first time. You will find artists young and old, new or experienced, exploring a new interest or perfecting the arts they love. You’ll meet participants learning and expressing themselves through dance, and you’ll find musical or digital artists creating a beat in our sound studio. You may also visit with family or friends on special occasions in one of the beautiful rental spaces. The Hubbard Arts Center is expanding the boundaries of recreation in Derby!
The Hubbard Arts Center is not just brick and mortar or a new location on a map. It’s a springboard for the energy that will create a vibrant culture of art throughout our community. It’s an opportunity to develop artists of all ages and interest levels, whether that be a serious interest in the arts or simply a refreshing social activity with friends new and old. It’s the hub of the Arts in Derby. It’s lifelong memories for you and your family that your local hometown recreation commission couldn’t be more proud to provide to you!
Chris Drum, Superintendent
Derby Recreation Commission
